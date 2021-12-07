After a 2020 full of complications for absolutely everyone, 2021 became a little more friendly for most; the film industry was no exception. After the huge losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this year finally had the opportunity to welcome more films in festivals and theaters, loading the list of essential titles that have shone among critics and the general public. Cahiers Du Cinéma, the prestigious French film magazine, already has its ten favorite titles of the year and we present them below.

Everyone knows that Cahiers du Cinéma has a very special place in journalism focused on the seventh art. Each year, the list of its ten best films turns the titles into works of greater scope and respect, inspiring audiences to see them again or for the first time and driving their potential nominations during awards shows around the world. The ten this year of course holds critically acclaimed productions, works that went far in their intentions and that have left a deep mark on today’s industry.

One of the great chosen is Annette – 90%, the triumphant return of Leos Carax after leaving the cinema in 2012, a musical-style film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that left all its viewers delighted. The story takes place in the city of Los Angeles and introduces us to Henry and Ann, the former is a witty stand-up comedian, while she is a world famous singer. They both make sense of a seemingly happy couple, yet the birth of Annette, their first child, brings unexpected things into their lives that completely challenge them.

Another great applause on the list is The French Chronicle – 82%, by Wes Anderson, a film set in an American newspaper office in a fictional 20th-century French city that presents us with three interconnected stories. With his picturesque style pushed to the max, Anderson brought together today’s high-impact talents such as Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet and Benicio del Toro, to shape one of the most memorable films of 2021, a cinematography achievement that did not He left no one indifferent, including the Cahiers Du Cinéma staff.

First Cow – 95% is another of those chosen for the list of the French publication. Directed by Kelly Reichardt, it recounts the experiences of a cook in Oregon in 1820, who joins the expedition of a group of fur gatherers. Soon she meets an interesting Chinese immigrant who is on the run but with whom she makes a memorable friendship. Although the film was released in 2019, it is important to mention that the elections of Cahiers Du Cinéma They are guided by the release dates in France, which are very different from those practiced on American soil. No matter what First cow be it a title released a couple of years ago in other countries, the French lands benefited from its history until recently.

The Cahiers Du Cinéma newsroom always comes down to us with an annual top 10 that is worth looking at and studying. You can see the full list below:

1. First Cow (Kelly Reichardt)

2. Annette (Leos Carax)

3. Memory – 100% (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

4. Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) – 100% (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

5. France – 55% (Bruno Dumont)

6. The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)

7. All Hands On Deck (Guillaume Brac)

8. The Girl & The Spider (Ramon & Silvan Zürcher)

9. The Card Counter – 100% (Paul Schrader)

10. Benedetta – 87% (Paul Verhoeven)

