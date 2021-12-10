There are several types of body fat, and although it is not advisable to have too much of any, some are more “dangerous” than others, as is the case with visceral fat.

The body fat performs some important and beneficial functions for our body, such as preserve heat or store energy reserves for when it is needed.

But if there is an excess of fat that never burns out and becomes chronic, that’s when the problems appear, and The diseases.

There are six types of fat in our body, and some are more dangerous than others. For example, subcutaneous fat is what appears under the skin. It is the one that we see and we can even pinch with our fingers, and also the easiest to remove with exercise.

On the contrary, visceral fat is the most dangerous. It is fat that is stored between or under the entrails: heart, liver, stomach, etc. It is a problem because it is not noticeable from the outside. A fit-looking person may have visceral fat.

It is dangerous because stresses the organs, making them work harder. It can cause heart attacks and failure, as well as chronic illnesses.

Luckily there are foods that regulate the level of insulin in our body, reducing the creation of fat and promoting the use of fat.

The dietitian Trista Best, from the nutrition website Eat This, not That !, recommends us 5 foods to reduce visceral fat.

Do you have the shopping list ready?

Cumin

The cumin It is an aromatic plant that is used in cooking as a spice, so you can add it to your recipes to add flavor.

Help to regulate insulin to prevent glucose from turning to fat.

Green banana flour

Like cumin, green banana flour It also helps regulate the body’s insulin, and with it, the production of fat.

This flour, which you can easily find in stores like Amazon, can be added to cereals, yogurt, and even coffee, to take it without you noticing.

Fermented foods

Fermented food helps keep the bacterial flora of our stomach healthy, which is related to reduction of visceral fat.

Some examples of fermented foods are yogurt, yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut.

Blue Fish

It is also called fatty fish, but in this case it is fatty acids Omega 3. Together with vitamin D, prevent the appearance of visceral fat.

Examples of blue fish are salmon, sardines, tuna, bonito, or anchovies.

Dark leafy vegetables

“Dark leafy vegetables, such as collard greens, spinach and kale, are good sources of calcium, which reduces fat storage hormones and has been associated with reduced visceral adiposity,” explains nutritionist Isa Kujawski. in Eat This, not That!

Other vegetables of this type is the kali. They all also provide abundant fiber.

Add these foods to your diet, get some exercise, and you’ll start to cut down on visceral fat.