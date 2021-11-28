11/28/2021 at 14:01 CET

Maria Dotor

From 6 months, babies start with complementary feeding, that is, in addition to milk (either breast milk or formula), it is essential to give them other foods that complement their diet.

There are two ways to introduce these foods: crushing them and offering them to the baby through porridges or purees, or whole, although, of course, in small pieces. This last formula is known as Baby Led Weaning (BLW), and it would be translated by “feeding directed by the baby”.

Baby food or baby led weaning?

Many of you may think that a baby has to eat porridge because he does not have teeth (at least he does not usually have them until eight, nine or more months) and that his whole life has been done that way, but if we answer the questions that the nutritionist dietitian Aitor Sánchez in his book ‘What do I give him to eat ?, we will realize that this argument makes waters. The questions are the following: “In what year was the blender invented? Do you think that all families in the world have a small appliance at home to grind?”

Actually, If we consider the entire history of mankind, porridge is a relatively modern thing. “For most of our history, babies have eaten food cut into pieces, crushed, or even previously chewed by their mothers or caregivers.”, Aitor tells us.

Does this mean that porridges are bad? No, this means that they are not the only option.

One of the advantages of BLW is that the child is differentiating flavors and textures of different foods | Freepik

What characteristics should the first foods in Baby Led Weaning (BLW) have?

A few years ago, pediatricians recommended starting complementary feeding (either mashed into baby food or into pieces) following a food introduction schedule. This is no longer done. Current recommendations indicate that no specific order should be followed and that the first foods to be introduced will vary depending on the culture and family tastes. There are no better or worse foods to start with, but it is recommended to prioritize foods rich in iron and zinc. Nevertheless, At BLW it is important that food is properly prepared since it is the baby who is going to take it and put it in the mouth. For example, a puree will not be very appropriate to start because at six months you will not be able to take the spoon very well. Therefore, the foods with which we start the BLW must have a number of characteristics:

Have a consistency that allows our baby to crush them between the tongue and the palate Have the shape of a cane. Until 10 months, babies are not able to pinch with their fingers, therefore, they will pick up the food with their fist. Therefore, the food that we should give them at the beginning must be in the shape of a cane, then, when they make the clamp, we can cut them into small pieces.

What foods are the best to start us in the Baby Led Weaning?

As we have already mentioned, there are no strict rules about which foods to offer first but, taking into account the characteristics that the foods that we offer to babies who make BLW must meet, we can see some more suitable than others. These are some of the considered “fittest”.

Banana Zucchini sticks Cooked carrot sticks Broccoli Burgers Bread Egg

Foods to avoid if we do Baby led weaning due to high risk of choking

The advantages of Baby Led Weaning are many, among them, as stated by the pediatrician Lucía Galán in her book ‘El gran libro de Lucía, mi pediatra’ “Babies, from an early age, taste different flavors and textures, which seems to be related with a healthier and more varied diet in their future. In addition, it is an active diet, where it is the baby himself who regulates his appetite, and not passive feeding of baby food, spoons and bottles “, but also there is a risk of choking. Therefore, you have to avoid some foods:

Raw vegetables: Carrot, celery, salad Raw apple Potato chips, rice or corn crackers Nuts or dried fruits (raisins, blueberries) Cherries, grapes, cherry, corn, peas Caramels and any hard food that cannot be crushed with the tongue and palate There is a risk of choking, which is why we must avoid certain foods, such as apples or raw vegetables | Freepik

How do I know if my child is ready to start BLW?

At 6 months all children should start complementary feeding in one way or another, since milk exclusively, at these ages, no longer provides all the nutrients our children need to continue growing, such as milk iron, but to opt for the Baby Led Weaning, as Lucía Galán tells us, it is essential that our son:

Have a stable seat. That is it feels in the highchair without falling sideways or forward.No longer have extrusion reflection. This reflex is the one that we observe in younger children when introducing something solid on the tongue, be it a piece of food, an object or the pacifier itself, they immediately stick their tongues out in an attempt to expel anything that could cause them to choke . This reflex usually disappears around 6 months. autonomy with your hands and proper eye-hand-mouth coordination.