Gone are the times when games cost 40 or 50 euros and you had to go to the cashier to enjoy them. Currently, you have at your disposal hundreds of free games to download on Windows, so that it is no longer necessary to invest large sums of money to enjoy a good title.

Classics like Wolfenstein 3D or Doom, in the 90s, released a new type of game distribution called shareware, where the base game was free and then you could buy chapters or levels.

Shareware evolved into what we know today as free-to-play or freemium, which is about complete games that you can download and play for free, and if you like them later, you have the option to buy new content through microtransactions.

In addition, there are also true free games which you can play without making any investment.

These titles can be obtained either through the promotions available on Steam, GoG, Origin or any other platform that allows you to download free games for Windows, or because its creators have decided to make the game available to users without making any payment.

We have compiled The best free games to download on Windows 10 and 11, on well-known platforms such as Steam, Origin, UPlay, Windows Store, etc. Download them to your computer … and enjoy!

Fortnite Battle Royale

There is little that can be said about Fortnite Battle Royale that you have not read in recent months, unless you are interested in video games. It is the title of the moment and it does not stop growing, and it is available not only for Windows, but also for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Fornite Battle Royale (not to be confused with Fortnite, which is paid) is pointing to the multiplayer mode in fashion, the mode Battle royale, which pits 100 players against everyone, until there is only one left. At first the mapping is huge, but it gets smaller to force players to face each other.

In the case of Fortnite Battle Royale it has some elements of its own, such as the ability to build a base and defenses in real time around you as you move.

Play Fortnite for free

Starcraft ii

It is considered that Starcraft It was the title that started the eSports fever around the world. Its continuation, Starcraft ii, is one of the best strategy games ever. Humans fight various alien races (you can actually control any of them), each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Build bases and attack the enemies’ to triumph.

Can free download the classic version of Starcraft, without conditions or micropayments. You also have a paid Remastered version at your disposal, which includes HD graphics and other improvements.

If you wish, another alternative is download Starcraft II F2P, a free version that includes the first single player campaign with 21 missions, and non-ranked multiplayer modes.

Play Starcraft and Starcraft II for free

Free games on GoG

GoG is a video game sales and distribution service launched by the Polish company CD Projekt, a store that has gained popularity because it only sells DRM-free games (without copy protection).

In your section of free games you can find a library of classic titles to download completely free, and keep them forever.

They are mixed with demos and free DLCs, but if you look closely you will find myths such as the first chapters of the Ultima saga, graphic adventures like Beneath a Steel Sky or Lure of the Temptress, or first-person shooters like Shadow Warrior.

Download free classic games on GoG

GWENT

The Witcher 3, one of the best games of recent years, featured a card minigame that was as fun as the main title itself. By popular request, CD Projekt decided to develop it as a standalone game, and that’s how it was born. GWENT, the card game based on The Witcher 3.

It has changed and improved a lot since then, to become one of The best free games to download on Windows 11.

Although it is still in beta, multiplayer games are fully operational for free, and a single player campaign will be added shortly. It is a card game where skill prevails over luck.

Download GWENT for free

Pinball FX3

Although it is increasingly difficult to find arcade machines and the time when we invested the weekly pay in pinball is far away, if you are a fan of this type of machine you still have the possibility of enjoying them in their digital version.

Pinball FX3 is an excellent pinball simulator, with about 80 original tables, many of them based on movies and television series such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Family Guy, etc. You can compete online with other people, prize tournaments are held often, and each table has different challenges.

The game is free and they give you a table. The rest can be purchased for about € 3 each, with specific pack offers.

If you are looking for a simulation of the real pinballs that were in bars and arcades in the 80s and 90s, try Pinball Arcade, which is also free with a gift table.

Pinball FX3 free download

Eve Online

Eve Online It is now over a decade old, but it continues to attract millions of players. It is a space simulator where you pilot a ship, and you decide your destiny. You can trade, go mining, start businesses, but also become a pirate and fight alone or as a team against other players.

One of the best free games to download on Windows 10 and 11.

Download Eve Online for free

Forza Motorsport 6: Apex

When Microsoft announced that all its Xbox exclusive games would also be released for PC, the first thing it did was adapt some of them to the Free-to-play format. You play them for free, and if you like them you can buy new add-ons.

Forza Motorsport 6: Apex is the free version of the mythical driving saga from Microsoft. It includes several circuits and more than a dozen cars and competitions, taking advantage of all the graphical power of DirectX12.

Forza Motorsport 6: Apex Free Download

Smite

MOBA (Online Multiplayer Battle Arena) are the reference games in eSports. Various teams made up of a group of heroes and their armies (each hero handled by a player) face each other in battle scenarios. Games like DotA 2 or League of Legends have redefined the genre, but others like Heroes of the Storm or this Smite, they are also very popular.

Unlike its competitors, Smite Denies the aerial view and opts for the over-the-shoulder, third-person camera for a more action-packed strategy game. There are a lot of mythological gods who are handled very differently, and have different abilities. Is one of the best free games to download on Windows.

Download Smite for free

Killer Instinct

The veteran fighting saga that was born in the arcades debuts on PC with a free game for windows 11 It includes all single player game modes as well as multiplayer. The only handicap is that it only includes one fighter, but you can buy more separately.

It has more than 20 fight scenarios, tutorials, online play, and even a Story mode.

Killer Instinct free download

TERA

If the classic MMO combat system where you select the target and the statistics of your weapons and abilities do the rest seems too passive to you, TERA is a massively multiplayer game focused on action. Combats are resolved based on the player’s skill, as you have to combine blows and aim to shoot.

You have 13 classes or races to choose from, and huge fantasy worlds to explore. Its only handicap is that it is not translated into Spanish.

TERA free download

Warframe

Warframe is a high-quality first-person action and science-fiction game, an excellent free alternative to Destiny 2. Although it can be played alone, it is designed to be enjoyed cooperatively and against different teams of players.

There are three factions: Tenno, Corpos, and Grineer, each with its own abilities and characteristics. It is also possible to wear dozens of suits or exoskeletons, the warframes that give the game its name, each with different defense and attack statistics, and powerful powers.

You can also fly and pilot different vehicles.

Download Warframe for free

TrackMania Nations Forever

If you are looking for a good free arcade car game to have some multiplayer races, without further complications, here you have it. TrackMania Nations Forever It offers you more than 65 tracks full of impossible loops and jumps, and fast cars where you only have to worry about accelerating, taking the curves … and not being thrown off the track.

Is a completely free game, since it does not have DLCs or microtransactions.

Tranckmania Nations Forever free download

Fallout shelter

Most of the free games They are usually focused on multiplayer, and on competition. In Fallout shelter all you have to worry about is surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.

Build a nuclear shelter, harvest resources and use them wisely to create defenses, lodgings, production buildings, and other constructions that allow a group of humans surrounded by radiation and mutants to survive.

Download Fallout Shelter for free