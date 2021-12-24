At Christmas you not only eat and drink, but families often gather around the table to celebrate the holidays and love. And what better way to show how much we love each other than by playing as a family. Here are a few options.

Between prawns and prawns we always have time to rest the food. And it is true that watching movies and series is a great way to kill time with your loved ones. But we also have the option to play with loved ones.

There are board games, mobile games, card games, video games … The options are almost endless if we have imagination and desire to have a good time.

And since we want to make your life more comfortable, today we bring you four options so that at Christmas you can play with your loved ones without heating your head: one for mobile, another for table, another for cards and then a classic from the Nintendo world. So you can choose to taste.

Rummy Pro

Rummy is a game of number combinations, in which you have to create series of equal numbers or stairs to get to run out of chips.

The particularity is that the sequences that the players put on the table can be used by the other players to expand or form new series, so you have to think very well what to do at all times.

This edition allows up to 6 players to play, adding two new colors to the usual four. So that the whole family can play in case there are several Christmases at the parents’ house. Here you can buy it.

Exploding kittens

Exploding Kittens is a card game full of absurd humor and stabbing between players. Something that always feels better when it is between family members.

At the end of each turn you have to draw a card and if it is an Exploding Kittens you will be smashed and eliminated from the game, unless you have a deactivation card. Now you understand what the game is about and why the name is.

The Watermelon Cat, the Furry Potato Cat, the Tacogato, the Potaarcoiris Cat … The whole game is full of cats and it’s cool.

To win you have to survive and kill all the players along the way, so I fixed that after playing there is a good atmosphere at the Christmas meal. Here you can buy it.

GuessUp

GuessUp is the mythical game of guessing which character you have on your forehead that was previously played with cards in a traditional way, only now it has been modernized and has reached mobile phones in the form of an app.

By choosing the category (it has more than 50) you can play with your family to guess which Latin American actor you are, or which footballer from the 80s. And all without spending a euro because the app is free.

Without a doubt, this modernized classic is one of the favorites of these parties where your know-it-all uncle always loses.

Mario Party Superstars

This is another classic, but now from Nintendo, and where we have to play on a huge board with the most iconic characters from the Super Mario franchise.

Explain how a Mario Party works is wasting time because everyone knows it, so I tell you that this installment is the last one that has come out (this past October) and that it is for Nintendo Switch.

Title allows up to 4 players so can be great for small families or to pass the command in each shift, something very brotherly. Without a doubt, this is the most modern and interactive option and the one that attracts the most attention from the little ones in the house.

And so far our recommendations. Merry Christmas everyone and enjoy the family, there is only one!