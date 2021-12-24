The time has come to congratulate all your relatives and you cannot always be by their side, so we leave you some GIFs so they know that you think of them at this time.

Tonight is Christmas Eve and tomorrow Christmas and surely you want to congratulate many people on the holidays. Of course WhatsApp will be your best ally if you want to be original and fun.

That’s great but between the feasting, the drinks and serving the family, we may not be very inspired. Don’t worry because we are going to help you with some nice GIFs (and other funny ones)that will bring a smile to your friends and family.

Of course, if GIFs are too modern for you, there are other options. Maybe you are more than Memes that will make anyone laugh. Maybe you are deeper and want to send a sentence with meaning. Be that as it may, we have any option for you and now we are going to see some GIFs.

We start with a classic GIF. The typical one with little movement and suitable for everyone. A good way to congratulate those who are not friends of strong emotions.

We complete our collection of:

If you want to congratulate the grandparents of the town with a GIF, this would be the right one. GIFs are animated images and there is something for everyone.

A Christmas tree rappelling, nothing more surprising and fun to send to friends. A simple and fun GIF that reminds us that these parties are crazy.

Of course, always controlling, it is not a plan to go overboard.

For lovers of stop motion, a GIF that reminds us the illusion of the little ones for finding gifts under the tree.

It would be a perfect way to remind everyone who enjoys the holidays the most.

Here we have a somewhat more psychedelic GIF. The Christmas shapes happen in a very plastic way that will amaze more than one if we send it to you when you have had a couple of drinks.

After seeing this GIF we can tell our friend that if he has seen strange shapes, he has taken too much.

Yes, we know. This GIF is the typical one that your aunt in town sends you. It is simple, beautiful and has a sincere message of affection.

It may not be the most moved, but surely many family members appreciate it.

This December I have already seen the first two parts of Solo en Casa and if you have a friend who has done the same, they will surely love to receive a congratulations from Kevin McCallister himself.

Perhaps there is a somewhat rude word but it is Christmas and everything is forgiven.

Waiting for a new Filomena? If you have a friend who is going to have a nice car trip and might be caught in a storm, they will love to see this dog in the same condition.

A GIF for animal lovers and people with good humor.

Now a more badass GIF and for bad guys. If you have a family member or friend who enjoys coal and the path of evil, this Santa giving him his well-deserved gifts, he will love it.

The animation is not the best, but the feeling is what counts.

Do you have a nephew who likes Fortnite? This is the perfect GIF for him. The famous dance of the video game danced by a cartoon Santa Claus, has everything to get it right.

If your nephew does not answer you later, it is because he is at that complicated age, do not worry.

An old lady singing Christmas carols and congratulating us on Christmas. We cannot think of something more tender, beautiful and worthy of these dates.

If you want your granny to be reflectedSend her this GIF so she can see how much you think of her.

A song from the heart, a nice wish and congratulations to the whole family. The most meaningful we have left for last.

You can use it as a wildcard, because we doubt that there is anyone who does not like this GIF.

There are many more GIFs, but we think these are the best because each one will appeal to a certain type of person. Family and friends will enjoy seeing your message while they celebrate Christmas at home.

We can only wish you Merry Christmas and have a Christmas Eve full of smiles. Let’s see if you have behaved well and you find something under the tree.