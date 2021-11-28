11/28/2021 at 21:00 CET

Marc Brugues

16 out of 21 possible points, two consecutive victories against Cartagena and Real Sociedad B and, above all, good feelings have made that in Montilivi everything looks different. What seemed like a drama just over a month ago, with the team in decline and half an injured squad, has become an exciting scenario which makes, being very daring, even someone look at the promotion positions.

The reaction of Girona the last few days has allowed the team to get into a very comfortable position closer to the top than to the bottom and a good result in Eibar it would trigger the illusion even more. Not much less has euphoria been unleashed in the locker room. In fact, Michel he has always kept the speech ambitious from the beginning even when things were going badly.

The technician is aware of the difficulty of the company in Ipurua and more without a strut like Juanpe, sanctioned. It will not be Pablo Moreno, which is a month old due to a muscle injury to the leg. On the contrary, the Girona recover for the cause Jairo and Pol lozano.

Even so, he trusts the players who will be today in Eibar and that they will have the challenge of facing one of the highest contenders for promotion. A litmus test, no doubt, to gauge the forces of the Girona and find out if you can look your favorites in the eye.

Ipurua is surely the Second field where there are more centers in the area and the Eibar, with White Leschuk ahead, one of the most dangerous rivals in the air game. For this reason, the lowering of Juanpe acquires more significance. Without the canary Michel is pending the status of Jairo to decide how to tweak the defense.