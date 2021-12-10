HELPMYCASH

Deciding to buy an electric car still means, despite state aid and tax deductions, facing a high outlay of money. Thus, many interested parties choose to request a green loan that allows them to finance that purchase.

Electricity prices are still higher than other eco cars.

Having an electric car has many advantages. Not only does it contribute to caring for the environment, but also a series of benefits are acquired such as tax deductions, state aid such as the MOVES III Plan, etc. However, despite the growth in manufacturing and also in sales of this type of car, prices are still higher than those of others in the eco range (hybrids, etc.). Therefore, even with savings and state aid, many users choose to request green loans to finance the purchase of an electric car, they assure from the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com.

For some time now, banks and online finance companies have been offering green loans to buy electric cars. The main characteristic of these credits is their reduced interest relative to conventional loans. However, to obtain this reduction in the price of credit, some requirements must be met: have sufficient, stable and recurring income, a steady job and not have unpaid financial debts. And, in addition, in some cases, the bank will ask for the proforma invoice to confirm that it is an electric car.

Among the best green loan deals to finance the purchase of an eco car is the BBVA Ecological Car Loan which, until December 15, offers an interest rate from 3.75% NIR (3.97% APR) to clients with an account in the entity and domiciled payroll. Banco Santander, for its part, has the Loan Eco Car so that its customers can finance the purchase of the vehicle with an interest rate from 5% NIR (5.59% APR). Another alternative is the Kutxabank Green Loan with a price of 5% NIR (5.59% APR) that allows financing 100% of the value of the car.

Taking into account that the type of Average interest on consumer loans is 7.29% APRAccording to the latest data from the Bank of Spain, these loans are among the cheapest to buy an electric car in 2021. However, green loans do not always have to be the best option. For example, the online financial Cofidis offers the Car Loan with a kind of interest from 4.95% NIR (5.06% APR), to return within a maximum period of 10 years. It is not an exclusive loan to buy green vehicles, but it is among the cheapest. In any case, from HelpMyCash.com they recommend ask for at least three credit offers and compare with the one offered by the dealer.

Public aid

Since June of this year, it is possible to benefit from the state aid Plan MOVES III If you want to buy an electric car at the dealership, since they are the ones who manage the aid. To benefit from this aid, you must meet certain minimum requirements such as being of legal age, residing in Spain and having a valid DNI or NIE.

This state program subsidizes up to 7,000 euros if a vehicle is given to scrap and up to 4,500 euros without scrap. There is a cap on the price of the vehicle set at 45,000 euros without VAT (53,000 euros without VAT in the case of electric cars with eight to nine seats). That is, the customer must pay the full price of the vehicle and, if the request for assistance is approved, the autonomous community will later reimburse the money to the owner of the vehicle. This may take a few months.

