When a person has a laptop, they know perfectly well that one of the most important aspects to take care of is that the computer can “breathe” and that its fans are not permanently blocked.

Even so, it has ever happened to all of us that we have suffered from overheating problems, something that worsens the older the laptop is, the more dirt the cooling system has and the less power the fans have.

In any electronic device it is important to limit overheating problems, but in a laptop it might be even more essential.

Why should a laptop be at a good temperature?

It is clear that heat is not a good travel companion for any electronic device, although the paradox is that they themselves generate a good part of that heat.

It is not good that none of the circuits of any device suffer a lot of heat, because the first consequence is going to be the lack of performance, reaching cases in which turns off, as a security measure not to bear greater evils, or directly stop working.

Although in the design of the body of a notebook and its heat sinks use passive cooling, in practically all cases they come accompanied by a fan that faces a grate through which the heat is expelled.

Keeping a laptop as cold as possible is something that we must take into account at all times, although there will be situations in which heat will be part of it, especially when we demand it in terms of performance.

That in those moments of maximum requirement be hot, it does not have to be a bad thing, all depending on the level of heat you get, that is, it is not excessive. But it may be that the biggest problem is when the computer is on, performing daily tasks that do not require that system, and even so it overheats.

To solve these problems, we can choose solutions that we all know from brands that are dedicated to it, knowing that the best are quite expensive and that we must be clear that they are valid for our computer, something that is not always this way.

So that this does not happen and the heat is minimized as much as possible, we can be the ones who let’s prepare our own ventilation systems. For that we have some examples of people who have manufactured it and who work very efficiently.

DIY cooler with only fan and LED light

This example is quite simple in its execution, but it can also work perfectly for many laptops.

We only have one fan of cooling in the center and an angled frame to put the laptop on top.

Perhaps the most curious part and that gives it a certain packaging is that the off and on is due to switch, not as in other examples, in which it only depends on whether the power supply is plugged in or not.

In this case we will need knowledge of carpentry and some of welding. You can place an LED strip to give it more spectacularity.

Looks professional

Possibly, this is the more professional example of all those that we are going to teach you, since it already requires more serious work and focus than in other cases.

The result is an extremely beautiful laptop cooler, well prepared and that looks factory.

The chassis is one piece of metal, being a sheet of 1mm thick, which will also contribute to the reduction of heat, as well as the three fans who rides.

We must dominate from the heat guns to grinders to be able to carry out this project. The result is a striking design finished in black paint with a single extremely well worked piece and felt feet. not valid for DIY beginners.

Cooler with bottles

This is the solution, as far as DIY is concerned, simpler, since it is the one that we will need the least knowledge of it.

We are going to use packing foam, an electric motor, just a fan, some sticks and a plastic bottle.

As you have seen, the materials are nothing to write home about and, as a consequence, it will be the one that will cost you the least, financially speaking, of all the options that we are going to see today, since who does not have a plastic bottle at home ?

The fan blades will be prepared parts of the bottle itself, something highly original and that will be connected directly to the motor to provide air.

As you can see, we are facing a cooler that is simple in construction and materials you employ.

Many fans

In this case the cold will be really effective, since we are going to use 5 fans for construction, four of them standard size and another that will be much larger and that we will place in the center.

When all the fans are already united, we will admire in the video how we can do to create a USB power supply and a Power amplifier. In this way, we ensure that the one who provides electricity to the cooler is the laptop itself.

It may not be the most attractive construction, nor the finest, nor the one with the best finishes, but it is extremely effective with so many fans.

Powerful and well built

To this cooling solution it will not lack power, since we are facing six fans at the same time.

The fans are glued with a glue gun, however, what are the cables and we will depend on wire strippers and solder to get good results.

In addition, some plastic tubes will also be needed to hold everything together and for the cooler frame. Another positive part is that this model has integrated a switch.

We use PVC

This cooler is really original, since what we are going to use is PVC basically to carry out everything that is the structure where our laptop should go.

It is robust at the same time that it can be give the inclination we want, since the only thing we had to do are more PVC joints in the part of the foot of the piece.

We must have a PVC cutter, enough material to cut larger and smaller pieces, others that are elbows for the final part and two fans, which in this video come with built-in LED lights. Also, some of welding we will also need.

Now you have where to guide yourself to get your own cooling base, manufactured by you, that is effective and also at a much lower cost than if you had bought it.

Tell us which one you have made and how it looks on our social networks.