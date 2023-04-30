The best movies with James McAvoy to enjoy on Amazon Prime Video

Scottish actor James McAvoy turned 44 this week and has an extensive and incredible career to his credit, known for great roles such as Professor X in the X-Men saga or Fragmented.

His acting debut came while he was still a teenager, but one of the roles that launched him to stardom was in 2005, when he played Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

On Amazon Prime Video, we can find around ten films by the actor, but today we have come to recommend some of his best for you to enjoy this weekend.

Sliver (2016)

“K evin, a man with 23 personalities, kidnaps 3 young girls and holds them in a basement. As one of his personalities prevails over the rest, the lives of the girls, and that of Kevin himself, is increasingly in danger, ”says the synopsis of this popular film.

The film marks the second installment in the popular trilogy created and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, made up of Unprotected (2000), Broken and Glass (2019).

Atomic (2017)

This film has some action scenes in the best style of John Wick. It is directed by David Leitch and the rest of the cast, along with McAvoy, is completed by Charlize Theron, Sofia Boutella, Bill Skarsgård, John Goodman, among others.

“Sensual and wild, English spy Lorraine Broughton travels to Berlin shortly before the Wall falls to recover an extremely valuable document and take down a spy ring that has murdered an undercover agent. Lorraine will stop at nothing and no one to fulfill her mission, even though it is sometimes difficult to tell who is on her side and who is not,” the synopsis tells us.

True Love (2007)

This is a biographical film that narrates the youth of the future writer Jane Austen (Anne Hathaway). Set around the year 1795, Jane must deal with her parents’ intentions for her to marry a wealthy suitor. However, the young woman meets Thomas Lefroy (James McAvoy), a poor lawyer.

The film is based on the true events that were collected by the author Jon Spence in the book Becoming Jane Austen. In this way, the film shows the passionate romance that Jane lives with Thomas, who would have been the great source of inspiration for some of the author’s most famous books.