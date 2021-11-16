When Netflix arrived in Spain a few years ago there was a term that was common: the series platform. Thanks to hits like House of Cards or Orange Is the New Black, he had made a name for himself among those who only knew the service because of what it offered outside of Spain.

However, over the years it has changed and Netflix has also become a common place for those who want to enjoy good cinema. Not only are there their own little ones, they have also sought to make a name for themselves with directors such as Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, the Coen brothers or Spike Lee.

Netflix premieres its own films, takes over the rights of others and also launches its most important bets a few days before to the cinemas. He wants us to associate the company name with feature films and he is willing to invest in it.

Anyway, it is not an easy path and the best example is found. this year in which the premieres have been reduced and the names known behind the cameras as well, although the main reason is more than clear: the coronavirus pandemic that has hampered film production.

Without great names that will go down in history, but with some interesting titles, we are going to show you some Netflix movies of 2021 you shouldn’t miss.

Best new Netflix movies released in 2021

Rescue distance

We begin our review of the best Netflix movies of 2021 with an adaptation of the novel of the same name: Rescue distance. Like the original work, it is a puzzle to which you have to pay close attention and which is composed as the minutes pass, although some spectators may get lost along the way.

The rescue distance is the one that is kept with one’s child to always be available in case something happens to him. But What happens when something strange has happened that has no apparent explanation?

With its own style, this movie to watch Netflix offers a proposal that some people will like, but will also cause rejection in others. Even so, it deserves to be reviewed.

The Mitchells against the machines

Compared to Disney +, for example, you cannot say that Netflix is ​​a platform where too much animated content is released, but a movie this year has deserved a greater impact than it has had for being a more than worthy diversion for the whole family: The Mitchells against the machines.

You can find on Netflix this story that tells the journey of a family that is interrupted by the lifting of the machines. They have awakened and that puts humans in danger. With a comedy tone, for almost two hours it is impossible not to enjoy a high-quality film from this year.

Oxygen

2020 was the year of the pandemic and in 2021 this is observed in some of the films that have been released, such as in Oxygen.

It is a story in which at almost every moment you see a person in a capsule, without exterior images and who could have been shot with a very small team. This is this film by the Frenchman Alexandre Aja, who has us used to strong emotions.

If you like movies like Buried, we have a similar premise here. A woman wakes up in a capsule running out of oxygen and where an artificial intelligence gives you little information about what is happening, but you must understand where you are and why to escape. Forming the puzzle in his head is not an easy task and we recommend that you do not watch it on Netflix if you are claustrophobic.

The harder will be the fall

That the western is not dead was already demonstrated by the Coen brothers with the multi-story film that premiered on Netflix in 2020: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Of the same genre it is Harder will be the fall, although in a different tone that seeks power hook anyone who comes up with your sincere and pleasant proposal to see.

This feature film is based on the revenge that the protagonist begins to plan when he discovers that his enemy has been released from prison. Gathering a suitable team and carrying it out will not be easy, but it is interesting. With Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz, we recommend that you give it a try on Netflix.

Guilty

The well-known actor Jake Gyllenhaal is the main protagonist of the film Guilty, a remake of a simple and well-known idea that is still very pleasant to see because of the way it plays with the viewer. Like other films of recent times, it has a small cast, but a lot of action.

Guilty is the Netflix movie that is set on any given day of a 911 operator who receives an unexpected call. As if it were a time trial, he tries to save the woman who called him over the phone.

We note that, in contrast to Buried or Oxygen, in this remake the plot focuses on who is on the other end of the phone, not the person who suffers the danger directly. A game that may interest many viewers.

Blood red sky

This is one of those movies that will appeal to horror fans in general and vampires in particular. Of German origin, it could be classified as a series B in terms of budget and theme, but viewers who get carried away will be guaranteed a fun time.

Blood Red Sky is a feature film in which passengers on a flight have to face two great fears: first a kidnapping and then a vampire attack. As always in these cases, the plane is transformed into a much smaller environment than it might appear.

You can enjoy it any night with a pack of popcorn, because it is that kind of movie to watch with company on Netflix.

Below zero

The great avalanche of titles released by Netflix causes let’s forget about some premieres right away, but the launch of Bajocero was full of success and the film managed to triumph and be the most viewed content for a week in 55 countries. It may not be a great story, but it is certainly an effective one.

Bajocero stands on a road with no traffic on a winter night. A van transports prisoners, but there is an escape plan and the driver will be caught by both criminals and freezing weather. With Javier Gutiérrez as the main protagonist, it can be said that it is one of those stories that gives what it promises on Netflix.

Red alert

Many will not share the fact that Red Alert has been included in a list of the best films, and they are right. Like other big Netflix bets like Army of the Dead, it did not deliver in terms of quality, but it did it was a success in audience and there is no doubt that the ad showed what was later offered.

Chases, action, grand robberies, comedic moments, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and many more reasons can be found to see Red Alert on Netflix, but especially the one that is an entertaining movie that doesn’t demand too much and with which you will surely smile at some point.

Street of humanity, 8

We end with a French comedy in which many will find it very easy to see its reflection: Calle de la Humanidad, 8. Cinema in times of coronavirus, either during the pandemic or after, here it is told in the key of comedy what a large part of the citizens live for several months last year.

In a building located at the address of the title live several families who have been locked up because of the confinement of the coronavirus. The months of isolation will cause friction and love between the different neighbors to a point more than laughable.

This is one of those French films that are usually so successful and reflects some situations known to all. If you want to see something nice on Netflix, in Calle de la Humanidad, 8 you will find a hobby that can brighten up any afternoon.