.

The singer Chiquis Rivera, premiered this Thursday the program Lo Mejor de Ti with Chiquis Rivera on the Universo television channel of the NBC network. During the broadcast of the first chapter, the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, showed two emotional stories: Naybi, an 18-year-old girl who has neglected herself a lot due to her financial problems and her mother’s illness, and Antonio , a young man who refuses to grow up.

“Behind each face there is a story and in each story an opportunity. With a team of experts we will give useful and accessible advice. We are going to transform lives from the inside out, ”said Chiquis, who in addition to being the host has debuted as the show’s executive producer.

The artist confessed that much of what she transmits to her guests are processes that she has had to learn due to the difficult situations that she has had to live.

“It’s about transforming starting from the heart outwards. With everything I have had to live in my life I have also taken therapy sessions and have a life couch, but change must start in the heart and mind, and leave the past behind. Many people have to think “she is on television, she is a singer and she does not have sad days”, and it is not like that, I have lived many things. I thought he loved me and he loved me, but I really didn’t learn it well until 2 years ago and there are days that are difficult. Self-love is very important, “he said in an interview with Telemundo.

The driver could not contain her tears after being consulted about the legacy left in her life by her mother, the singer Jenni Rivera. “These days are already so difficult for me, after October 2 I get so emotional because I think about her so much. My mother gave me many lessons, the best thing is that she helped me feel good in my own skin and, despite what happened to me, not to become a victim ”.

The Best of You with Chiquis Rivera has a team of diverse professionals, who are in charge of improving the appearance of the nominees, restoring their self-confidence and giving them tools to succeed in life, discovering the best version of themselves. “Feel good, live healthy and look amazing inside and out. With the right attitude, real transformation is possible, ”says the 36-year-old artist.

In an interview with the Hoy día program on Telemundo, Reading Pantaleón, the show’s stylist, said that being part of this project has been the best. “Working with Chiquis has been a dream come true. She is a sweet person, “he said after giving some details of his work. “There is always an emotional trigger that makes us start to neglect ourselves, and when they come to us we help them in different areas, from a life coach, then with the issue of costumes, makeup, hairdressing and others, to help them get out of a difficult moment in his life, ”he explained.

The stylist stated that the experience has been very enriching. “We came up with the idea that we are going to give these people a helping hand and at the end of each episode the impressive thing has been to be able to learn from them. For example, we know the case of a woman who had to flee Mexico to save her life. When you come across that, you say “nothing has happened to me.”

In recent statements, Chiquis revealed how valuable his team is in this new challenge. “There is a very beautiful energy between all of us and we do not understand, we all have the same mission, which is to bring out the best in people,” he stressed. The show will air every Thursday on NBC Universo 9 PM 8 CENTRO.