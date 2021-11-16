If you are a content creator or you like to edit your videos or podcast to obtain the most professional result possible, then you need to have a music file to accompany your images with a soundtrack. To help you in this task, we show you the best pages to download free and royalty-free music for your videos.

The main drawback is that this music has been created by some authors who, like anyone else, must pay their mortgage, rent and bills, and want to do so with the economic performance of their work and not with likes or likes on a social network. Something perfectly legitimate.

However, some of these authors have released pieces of their creation so that anyone can integrate them into their projects without having to pay a euro for them, so you can download all this music for free and legally to use it.

The pages we have selected below are the equivalent in music to image banksTherefore, in its content funds you can find pieces free of rights, others with limited licenses that must be mentioned to the author and others for which you will directly have to pay a certain price.

Thus, It is important to look at the type of license to which each piece of music is subject, and respect the terms of that license to avoid legal problems later.

The best sites to download free and royalty-free music for your videos

Creative Commons: a license free of payment, but not of obligations

The Creative Commons licenses are, in the vast majority of cases, free use for private users and they only find free use limitations when making commercial use of that piece.

I mean, yes the license prohibits its commercial use, you can use it as a soundtrack for your family videos, but not to accompany an advertisement for your company or to add it to a job for your clients.

Songs or musical pieces subject to Creative Commons licenses for personal or private use are free, but they have certain associated obligations. The most common is the author’s assignment.

This means that, even if you don’t have to pay for the music that you have included in a promotional ad for your business or in your vacation video, yes you must mention the author in the credits.

YouTube Music Library

YouTube is the largest video platform out there, and for years it has been adding features and tools to make video creation work easier for its users. Therefore, if your video is going to end up on YouTube, you can use the Music and Sound Library that YouTube makes available to users for free.

To access this platform you just have to log into your YouTube account and go to your YouTube Studio. There, on the left side panel, look for the option Other functions and choose Audio library.

In this section a good number of Free and royalty-free music pieces and audio effects that will help you to set your videos without violating any of the use policies in terms of copyright of YouTube.

All you have to do is download the piece and add it to your video.

Jamendo

If we talk about royalty-free music, one of the most popular and representative is Jamendo, although more than a website that is responsible for collecting copyright-free music, it can be considered as a community in which you will find a huge variety of free music for your videos.

All the music from the Jamendo catalog It is under a Creative Commons license, so it can be used without limit and legally in your personal video projects as long as you include a mention of its legitimate author.

If you need music for a commercial video, Jamendo includes a section dedicated to it, but in this case the music download will not be free, although it has very affordable prices and that, once acquired, you can use with all the legal guarantees in your videos.

The catalog of styles of music and songs is really large with more than 200,000 tracks at your disposal. Not in vain are we facing one of the most numerous communities of musicians and musical creators.

For more information, visit the official Jamendo website.

Free Music Archive

Another recommendation that we cannot ignore when it comes to finding free music for your videos is Free Music Archive.

On this website you can find a large catalog of songs under a Creative Commons license perfectly classified by genre, which greatly facilitates the task of searching for music.

All music can be downloaded for free, but its license requires mentioning the artist in the credits of your video projects.

From Free Music Archive you can free download single songs or, if you like the work of a certain artist, download a complete album.

For more information, visit the official website of the Free Music Archive.

Musopen

If you need royalty-free and free classical music, Musopen it can be the musical bank you need.

In this archive of classical music you not only have a good background of classical music pieces that you can search by composer, instrument or theme, you can also download the scores of the pieces to interpret them yourself.

Musopen’s music is subject to a Creative Commons license so music download is free, and many of them are classic works, so it is not necessary to mention it because it is in the public domain.

The free version of Musopen allows you to download up to 5 songs a day, if you need more sound material you will have to pay a subscription fee.

For more information, visit the official website of Musopen.

Dig.ccMixter

Another interesting website if you are looking Free and royalty-free music for your videos is Dig.ccMixter.

On this page you will find thousands of hours of music that you can incorporate into your projects. Most of them can be downloaded for free to be used in your personal videos, and even in your commercial projects.

However, it is convenient to review the type of license to ensure that its author allows the commercial use of the work or under what conditions it allows its personal use.

The web classifies the content by possible uses, among which is instrumental music for videos, music for commercials and even a section of music to include in your video games.

For more information, visit the official website of Dig.ccMixter.

Bensound

Bensound is a web page where you will find thousands of Free and royalty-free songs and music themes for your video projects.

It is a very easy to use page and it is easy to find the style of music you are looking for for your videos thanks to its efficient classification by tags.

Each piece of music is presented in a “box” with a photo and a brief description of the style or instruments that appear in the piece. That way, it’s easier choose the right music for your videos.

In addition, each of these boxes has an audio player, so you can listen to a sample of the song before downloading it. Before doing it. The page shows you in detail which projects you can use it for and which you can’t.

If your project is among those not allowed, you can extend the use license by paying a certain amount for cover copyright.

For more information, visit the official Bensound website.

Purple planet music

Our last recommendation in this selection of the best sites to download free and royalty-free music for your videos it is Purple planet music.

Each of the songs or musical pieces that you will find on this page has three different licenses or forms of use: free, standard or transmission.

If you go to upload your own personal videos to YouTube or you just want a soundtrack for your family videos, you can download most of the music for free without major problem since it is included in the free license with the correspondence mentioning the author.

On the other hand, if the chosen music is going to be used for profit or commercial purposes, you will have to buy one extended license to expand legal coverage. In any case, the extension of this license is offered at a very reasonable price.

The content of the page is classified by “sensations”, being able to find categories of happy, emotional, tense, dreamy music, etc. This makes it very simple select the right music for the mood you want to give your video.

For more information, visit the official website of Purple Planet Music.

Audionautix

Audionautix is ​​a portal where you will find free music to download with Creative Commons 3.0 license. Therefore, you are free to use any sound in the collection, even for commercial purposes, as long as you include a link to this page on your website or prove that the music you have used is from audionautix.com.

The Audionautix catalog can be explored by genres, moods or tempo, and if you prefer, it also has a search engine to find music by keywords.

Each of the entries has a title and is cataloged within a genre, a mood and a tempo. You have the possibility to listen to the pieces online and, when you find what you are looking for, you can download the song in MP3 format to use it in your video.

Visit the Audionautix website to view the catalog and download music.