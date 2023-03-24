the best photos

When talking about the aurora borealis, geographically it is always pointed to Europe, specifically to the Nordic countries. But seeing it in a good part of America is a curiosity that happens from time to time, like this Friday, when it was captured in both the United States and Canada.

The night lights event occurred due to a giant coronal hole in the Sun, which generated a “severe geomagnetic storm”. Let’s remember that the aurora borealis is the product of the interaction between solar particles and the Earth’s magnetic field.

The aurora borealis or Northern Lights captured last night/this morning from the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Asheville, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/KypvmpPeTH — Asheville Pictures (@AshevillePictu1) March 24, 2023

For this reason, since Wednesday, a Kp index of 6 was forecast on Friday. And finally it happened, with several Twitter users sharing their best images.

“Seeing the northern lights on a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix is ​​CRAZY. That’s way to the south. Tonight was wild,” wrote Dakota Snider.

“Oh, the lights are right on us. I have never seen this so far south and above us,” Mark Robinson posted on the social network.

Another user, Chris Bohn, posted a four-minute timelapse of the Northern Lights, from northwest Lancaster County, New England, United States.

From Alberta, Canada, Tree Tanner captured some pink pillars before sunrise.

The solar winds that cause the aurora borealis, a threat to Earth?

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch on Friday. The cause, the giant hole that extended through the corona of the star, that sent strong solar winds of high speed towards the space, towards the Earth.

as well explained Science Alert, these winds do not pose a threat as the atmosphere protects us and they are not strong enough to cause widespread radio or power blackouts.

Earth’s magnetic field funnels the high-speed particles toward the north and south poles, casting the ethereal glow known as the aurora borealis.