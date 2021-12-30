Since its inception in 1925, the Mexican Baseball League has seen great players, especially pitchers, here is a list of the pitchers most important throughout history in LMB.

Ramon Arano

Let’s start with Ramón Arano, the most victorious pitcher in LMB history with 334 games won.

In addition to being the league’s winningest pitcher, the ‘Three Skates’, as he was known, is also the all-time leader in complete games with 297 and 57 shutouts.

Arano began his professional baseball career in 1959 with the Petroleros de Poza Rica, when Arano was 20 years old, and that same year he played for Águila de Veracruz, with whom he played until 1962, to later go to the Red Devils of the Mexico.

Tres Patines, was also part of the Olmecas from Tabasco, Azules from Coatzacoalcos, Broncos from Reynosa, Cafeteros from Córdoba and Saraperos from Saltillo.

Among his most relevant feats, it is found that Arano played in six different decades, being his debut at the end of the 50’s and his last game in 2001, where he pitched at the age of 62, to complete three one-third innings with the Águila de Veracruz.

Ramón Arano’s best seasons were in 1978, when he achieved 19 victories with the Córdoba team, in 1962 when he played with the Veracruz Eagle and in 1968 with the Red Devils of Mexico, in both seasons he achieved 17 victories.

In addition to being the winningest pitcher in history, ‘Tres Patines’ was long the league’s all-time strikeout leader with 2,380 chocolates.

Arano was selected in 2020 by the fans as a right-handed pitcher in the ninth historical ideal of the Mexican Baseball League.

Finally, Arano was inducted into the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Jesus ‘Chito’ Ríos

Born in El Espinal, Oaxaca, ‘Chito’ Ríos is the ‘punch king’ of the Mexican Baseball League, achieving 2,549 fans in 24 seasons.

Chito Ríos began his career in 1984 with the Tigres del México, in which he had an amazing season, where he had 31 starts, of which he won 16, in addition to finishing with 17 games won, 3.33 ERA and 194 strikeouts, to be considered the LMB rookie of the year.

Among Ríos’s most memorable years is 1985, a year after being named rookie of the year, Chito accomplished something never seen before in baseball history, including Major League Baseball, when he had 26 starts and 26 complete games, meaning that he had no relays.

In the 1985 season, Ríos finished with a record of 21 wins and a 2.52 earned run percentage.

Chito finished his career with 244 wins, 3.69 ERA, 165 games completed and 48 shutouts.

Ríos entered the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Vicente ‘Huevo’ Romo

Huevo Romo, in addition to being the lifetime leader in ERA with 2.49 in the Mexican Pacific League, is for many the best Mexican pitcher in history.

In addition to this ERA, Romo achieved 182 victories throughout his career, he ranks as the seventh best pitcher in the history of the LMB in percentage of wins and losses with 0.632, as well as being the seventh all-time in strikeouts with 1,857.

Likewise, Vicente Romo in the Mexican Pacific League is not far behind, having, as in the LMB, 182 victories, being the lifetime leader in games won, in addition to being the historical leader in ERA and strikeouts.

Romo was even the first pitcher in history to get a perfect game in the history of the LMP, being on January 5, 1971 when he played for the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón.

Romo also became the eighth Mexican pitcher to make his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1968. El Huevo finished his MLB career with a 3.36 ERA, 32 wins, 52 saves and 416 strikeouts in eight years playing. for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres.

As a curious fact, Vicente ‘Huevo’ Romo and his brother Enrique Romo are the only players born in Baja California Sur to play in the Major Leagues.

Vicente Romo was inducted into the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.

Isidro Marquez

Isidro Márquez is the player with the most saves in LMB history with 301 saves in 22 seasons, with Sixto Báez being his closest competitor with 210 saves.

Marquez finished his LMB career with a record 97 games won, 3.44 ERA, 757 strikeouts and his save record with 301.

In addition to the great success becoming the best closer in the history of the LMB, Márquez also ranks as the leader in saves in LMP with 134, being the only one in history to reach 100 or more saves, followed by David Cortés with 84 saves. .

Despite his great achievements in Mexico, Isidro Márquez did not do well in his time in the MLB, since he only played seven games with the Chicago White Sox, with which he only pitched six innings two-thirds to finish with an ERA. of 6.75 and no ransom.

Isidro Márquez entered the Mexican Hall of Fame in 2020.

Francisco Campos ‘Pancho Strikeouts’

Talking about Francisco Campos, better known as Pancho Ponches is talking about one of the best pitchers today, his retirement only being in 2019.

Among his greatest achievements is undoubtedly his 200th victory, which he achieved on July 2, 2019 with the Pirates of Campeche, a team with which he debuted, in addition to being the only pitcher in history to achieve the triple crown in LMP. (2003-2004 season) and LMB (2004).

In addition to his victories, Pancho Strikeouts, to do his nickname justice, is in fourth place in strikeouts awarded for life with 2,181, thus beating great pitchers such as Vicente Romo and Mercedes Esquer.

Angel Moreno

Ángel Moreno is the most winning left-handed pitcher in the history of the LMB, in addition to being second in the category of victories after Ramón Arano with 263 victories.

Moreno pitched 26 seasons in the LMB, where he finished with a 3.51 ERA, 164 games completed, 26 shutouts and 2,255 strikeouts.

With his record of 263 games won and 167 lost, Moreno ranks 10th in history in his lifetime percentage of games won and lost at .612.

Likewise, Ángel Moreno played two seasons in the Major Leagues for the California Angels, finishing with a record of four games won and 10 lost, 4.02 in earned run percentage and 34 fans.

Ángel Moreno was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Salome barojas

Salomé Barojas, born in Córdoba, Veracruz, is the second pitcher in history with the best percentage of games won and lost with .665, only behind Cuban Martín Dihigo.

In addition, Salomé Barojas is in the eighth historical position of more games saved with 152, obtaining 138 saves with the Red Devils of Mexico.

Barojas played 17 seasons in the LMB, playing for Córdoba, Reynosa and Diablos, thus finishing with 115 victories and 2.89 ERA.

Barojas made his major league debut in 1982 with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he played until 1984, after going to the Seattle Mariners, and later ending up with the Philadelphia Phillies.

After five years of playing in MLB, Salomé finished with a 3.95 ERA, an 18-21 record and 177 strikeouts.

Salomé Barojas entered the Hall of Fame in 2002.

Ernesto Escárrega

Ernesto Escárrega was born on December 27, 1949 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa and made his debut in 1970 with the Red Devils of Mexico, showing from the beginning his skills on the mound, being the rookie of the year in said campaign, with a record of five games won and one lost, 2.76 ERA and 36 chocolates.

For 1973, Ernesto changed teams to the Pericos de Puebla, where for seven seasons he had 15 or more victories, 1977 being the best when he achieved 17 victories.

Ecárrega is in the eighth position of all time in the LMB in the category of shutouts, having 37 shutouts in his career, 20 less than Ramón Arano.

For 1982, Escárrega was transferred to the Chicago White Sox, with whom Ernesto only participated in 38 games, finishing with a 3-1 record, 3.67 ERA, one save and 33 strikeouts.

As a curious fact, Escárrega is the longest-lived Mexican player (born in Mexico) to make his Major League debut, he did so at 32 years and 120 days.

Ernesto Escárrega was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

José ‘Peluche’ Peña

José ‘Peluche’ Peña, born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, played for 19 years in the Mexican Baseball League, to win 214 games, 3.09 ERA and 1,832 strikeouts, playing for Tigres del México, Broncos de Reynosa, Pericos de Puebla, Miners from Coahuila, Cardinals from Tabasco, Coffee Growers from Córdoba, Azules from Coatzacoalcos, Bravos from León, Indians from Ciudad Juárez and Lions from Yucatán.

In addition, Peña is in the eighth position in all games won with 214 and in strikeouts with 1,832.

He is even in ninth place in shutouts in history with 35, tying with Alejo Ahumada and Arturo González.

El Peluche, came to the Major Leagues in 1969 to play with the Cincinnati Reds, with whom he only lasted that year, to later reach the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 1970, 1971 and 1972 seasons.

During his four years in MLB, Peña went 7-4 with a 4.97 ERA, five saves and 82 fans.

José Peña entered the Hall of Fame in 1992.

Martín Dihigo ‘The Teacher’

Martín Dihigo, born in Matanzas, Cuba, was one of the first stars and idols in the history of the Mexican Baseball League.

Martín came to the Mexican Baseball League in 1937, after playing in the Negro Leagues in the United States, to play with El Águila de Veracruz, his second year being one of the most important in his career and in the history of the League. , getting to be the Champion Bat of the season with .387 average, title of ERA with 0.92, leader of games won with 18 and leader of strikeouts with 184.

Among the most outstanding feats of the ‘Maestro’ are his strikeout leads in 1939, 1942 and 1943, as well as being the league-wide ERA leader in 1938 and 1942.

Among more relevant events in Dihigo’s career is the one achieved on September 16, 1937 when he managed to throw the first no-hitter game in league history.

In addition to being the first pitcher to record the first no-hitter game, he was also the first pitcher to hit 1,000 strikeouts in league history.

To this day, Dihigo is the number one pitcher on the win-loss percentage list at .676, with 119 wins and just 57 losses.

Dihigo finished his LMB career with a 2.84 ERA, 133 complete games, 19 shutouts and 1,109 strikeouts.

Martín Dihigo entered the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame in 1964, in addition to being a member of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, being the only player in history to belong to five different Halls of Fame.

