Can you imagine going to train in the place where the great Sergio Maravilla exercises? Or receiving the most refined technique from the hand of Jero García himself? If you are a true boxing fan, it may be time to take a tour of the rings where the best right hands are cooked.

Advantages of choosing a school endorsed by professionals

It is true that nowadays we can do boxing anywhere, there are many spaces, gyms and multipurpose rooms in which to put on gloves, but we already know that this sport is not just about striking left and right.

We recommend that you go to specialized centers for several reasons:

*Learn The technique of the hand of qualified professionals is the key not only to avoid injuries, but also to get the most out of this sport. Still not handling the mystery of round kicks or uppercuts?

*These places They have all the necessary material: gloves, jackets, ropes, bandages … as well as the best facilities.

* Feel like family: sharing those training moments with like-minded people, with the same values ​​and passions is priceless.

* The energy of the winners: Everything sticks, and training alongside champions from Spain, such as Miriam Gutiérrez, is sure to leave no one indifferent.

We tell you the 5 best Boxing gyms in Spain:

In Madrid

1. Metropolitan Sports Club:

This center has more than 30 years of experience giving boxing classes for all audiences on Aravaca Street. Great facilities and highly experienced and professional trainers who not only offer classes, but fully adapted personalized programs and even physiotherapy services.

2.The Boxing School:

Located in the Carabanchel neighborhood, it is directed by Jero García, former professional boxer and champion of Spain in boxing, kick boxing and full contact. In the more than 25 years that he has been training, he has trained many of the best among which stands out the Spanish champion Miriam Gutiérrez or Damián Biacho, our country’s middleweight champion. Signing up for this school is a sure hit!

3.Detroit Boxing Academy:

In the historic center of Vallecas there is a warm and welcoming boxing school. They are only 90 useful meters with six bags, a water ball, two hooks and a small ring, but it is the space chosen by professionals such as Sergio Maravilla Martínez, Jon Fernández, Carlos Ramos, Laura Reoyo or Ángel Moreno and there must be a reason.

In Barcelona

1. The Fight Club:

This project was born in Barcelona in 2010 by the hand of Jordi Lloveras and since then it has not stopped growing offering not only boxing, but also many other disciplines such as Muay Thai, Kick Boxing or Crossfight for all kinds of practitioners of All ages and levels. Its facilities are perfectly equipped and you will hallucinate with its super tatami of more than 200 square meters.

2. Galician Prada:

With almost 40 years of experience in sports training, Gallego Prada is undoubtedly one of the benchmark boxing venues in Barcelona. Its main objective is to promote the practice of this sport among the general public, as well as to train and direct professional boxers. For this reason, Gallego Prada not only has a boxing school, but also has a competition team and promoter of events.

