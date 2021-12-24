Since the iPad had the ability to adopt the Apple Pencil, its capabilities have increased dramatically. For many people, taking notes or drawing naturally thanks to this accessory is still a very favorable point. But of course, the bitten apple brand is not characterized by its low prices, and the first generation Apple Pencil continues to cost € 99, ​​and this second, € 135. Other cheaper options do not work well. However, ESR Gear have designed a alternative to Apple Pencil that you must take into account if your desire is to acquire one without having to pay the price that Californians ask for their accessory.

The alternative to Apple Pencil you were looking for

This brand has launched a device very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil, but with the difference that its price is three times less. In fact, right now it can be achieved for just over € 30 on its official page. But the interesting thing is to know what have been the conclusions that this product throws after two weeks of tests.

This device comes in a box and is well equipped as it comes with the included charging cable. This is the main difference with respect to the original device, however it does not pose any inconvenience. A very favorable detail is that the charging port is USB-C, since other alternatives from different brands are still determined to incorporate the micro USB.

The sensations at hand are very pleasant, since you do not have the feeling of being in front of a quality accessory that sinks. It is totally cylindrical, except for the flat part that we will use to hold it magnetically to our device if it offers us that possibility- It should be remembered that the second generation Apple Pencil has the same construction of a classic pencil, that is, a hexagon.

This stylus is compatible with iPad Pro (2021/2020/2018), iPad 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th generation, as well as 4th and 3rd generation iPad Air and iPad mini 6 and iPad mini 5.

To activate the device, just make a small push on the upper part of the skin, a blue LED light will turn on, which indicates that the pen is ready to be used. If we put the pencil to charge, this led will turn red, and it will turn off when the device is fully charged. It must be said that the performance is very high, once you have it at full capacity it can last a couple of weeks without any inconvenience if we make a normalized use of the pencil.

Let’s do it

Now is the time to start writing and drawing with the pencil that ESR Gear offers us. In particular, and that I have had the first generation Apple Pencil for several years, I have not noticed any kind of difference in terms of writing with the original model. The answer is the same, that is, there is no latency or lag, strokes are made easily and do not have to apply more pressure than necessary. In addition, it is possible to adjust the thickness of the lines as you do with the second generation Apple Pencil, if you give the inclination you need you can increase the thickness of the lines.

This device is hugely surprising for its reliability, battery life, and commitment to the original Apple Pencil. It is a great alternative, probably the best, If we do not want to make the high outlay of acquiring the Apple device. Obviously it does not have a magnetic charge, but the first generation Apple Pencil does not have it.

The device that we have analyzed complies perfectly, you just have to be somewhat forward-thinking so as not to run out of battery at the least opportune moment. But as we have said, once you have it loaded you can forget about him for a good season, since it has rope for a while.

Conclusions.

The test has been more than satisfactory, offers a very faithful response, and the fact of incorporating the magnet So that it can be attached to your fourth generation iPad Air or your iPad Pro is a very favorable point. For the rest, you can see that the brand has done a great job, since they manage to differentiate themselves significantly from other alternatives that, with a practically similar price, do not give an answer of this type.

Acquire this alternative to Apple Pencil It is a fairly smart option, since it combines all the necessary elements to make this device a successful product: very low price, very faithful to the original design and functionality. The proposal that we have had in hand in these last two weeks should serve as a reflection to other manufacturers that, by far, are offering the quality and benefits of this. Another way to make good devices available at a reasonable price is possible.

Since the iPad had the ability to adopt the Apple Pencil, its capabilities have increased dramatically. For many people, taking notes or drawing naturally thanks to this accessory is still a very favorable point. But of course, the bitten apple brand is not characterized by its low prices, and the first generation Apple Pencil continues to cost € 99, ​​and this second, € 135. Other cheaper options do not work well. However, ESR Gear have designed a alternative to Apple Pencil that you must take into account if your desire is to acquire one without having to pay the price that Californians ask for their accessory.

The alternative to Apple Pencil you were looking for

This brand has launched a device very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil, but with the difference that its price is three times less. In fact, right now it can be achieved for just over € 30 on its official page. But the interesting thing is to know what have been the conclusions that this product throws after two weeks of tests.

This device comes in a box and is well equipped as it comes with the included charging cable. This is the main difference with respect to the original device, however it does not pose any inconvenience. A very favorable detail is that the charging port is USB-C, since other alternatives from different brands are still determined to incorporate the micro USB.

The sensations at hand are very pleasant, since you do not have the feeling of being in front of a quality accessory that sinks. It is totally cylindrical, except for the flat part that we will use to hold it magnetically to our device if it offers us that possibility- It should be remembered that the second generation Apple Pencil has the same construction of a classic pencil, that is, a hexagon.

This stylus is compatible with iPad Pro (2021/2020/2018), iPad 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th generation, as well as 4th and 3rd generation iPad Air and iPad mini 6 and iPad mini 5.

To activate the device, just make a small push on the upper part of the skin, a blue LED light will turn on, which indicates that the pen is ready to be used. If we put the pencil to charge, this led will turn red, and it will turn off when the device is fully charged. It must be said that the performance is very high, once you have it at full capacity it can last a couple of weeks without any inconvenience if we make a normalized use of the pencil.

Let’s do it

Now is the time to start writing and drawing with the pencil that ESR Gear offers us. In particular, and that I have had the first generation Apple Pencil for several years, I have not noticed any kind of difference in terms of writing with the original model. The answer is the same, that is, there is no latency or lag, strokes are made easily and do not have to apply more pressure than necessary. In addition, it is possible to adjust the thickness of the lines as you do with the second generation Apple Pencil, if you give the inclination you need you can increase the thickness of the lines.

This device is hugely surprising for its reliability, battery life, and commitment to the original Apple Pencil. It is a great alternative, probably the best, If we do not want to make the high outlay of acquiring the Apple device. Obviously it does not have a magnetic charge, but the first generation Apple Pencil does not have it.

The device that we have analyzed complies perfectly, you just have to be somewhat forward-thinking so as not to run out of battery at the least opportune moment. But as we have said, once you have it loaded you can forget about him for a good season, since it has rope for a while.

Conclusions.

The test has been more than satisfactory, offers a very faithful response, and the fact of incorporating the magnet So that it can be attached to your fourth generation iPad Air or your iPad Pro is a very favorable point. For the rest, you can see that the brand has done a great job, since they manage to differentiate themselves significantly from other alternatives that, with a practically similar price, do not give an answer of this type.

Acquire this alternative to Apple Pencil It is a fairly smart option, since it combines all the necessary elements to make this device a successful product: very low price, very faithful to the original design and functionality. The proposal that we have had in hand in these last two weeks should serve as a reflection to other manufacturers that, by far, are offering the quality and benefits of this. Another way to make good devices available at a reasonable price is possible.