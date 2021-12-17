12/17/2021 at 8:42 PM CET

The best rugby in the world, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, will land for the first time in Spain next January. It will be in Andalusia, with the HSBC Spain Sevens, which will be played on the weekend from 21 to 23 at the Ciudad de Málaga Stadium and from 28 to 30, at the La Cartuja Stadium, in Seville.

The HSBC Spain Sevens, presented this morning in Seville, will be the stop in our country of the most important event in the Olympic modality of rugby, rugby 7. For this reason, they have had the institutional support of the secretary of the general secretary for Sport, Mr. José María Arrabal and the President of the Spanish Rugby Federation, Alfonso Feijoo, as well as the prestigious player Dan Norton, from the English team, as ambassador for the event.

Traditionally organized by World Rugby, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series arrive in Spain with Malaga and Seville as hosts to host two of their tournaments, both male and female, with the participation of the main national teams. The men’s draw will include Argentina (bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics), Australia, Canada, Scotland, Fiji (Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020), France, Wales, England, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, the All Blacks Sevens from New Zealand (silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics), Samoa, South Africa, USA and the Spanish team.

For their part, the teams of Australia, Ireland, Poland, Fiji (bronze medal in Tokyo 2020), USA, Canada, the Black Ferns Sevens of New Zealand (gold medal in Tokyo 2020), France (Olympic runner-up in Tokyo 2020), Russia, Brazil, England and the Spanish team.

The group stage matches will be played on Friday and Saturday, which will also host the playoff games. Sunday will be the time for the finals, both in the male and female category. In addition to the interest that an Olympic modality such as rugby 7 arouses and being one of the most prominent events on the sports scene, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series They are able to turn each of the ten venues where the tournaments are held into the focus of entertainment for three days.

A vibrant show, of an international character, with people from all over the world who follow their teams to enjoy three days of festive atmosphere, celebration, and of course, rugby. As they are colloquially called, the 7s are much more than a rugby tournament, it is a unique and magical event, in which the energy of sport is enjoyed wherever it is played. For fans of the sport, this is world-class rugby, while for party-goers, it is unprecedented entertainment. So much so that the Secretary General for Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, Mr. José María Arrabal, has ensured that “this sport is a sample of where the language of young people is headed & rdquor ;. “Having this event in Spain for the first time is very special, it is a message that in Andalusia if we are able to put the best of ourselves, we can play in the league with cities like Dubai, Singapore, etc. & rdquor ;, he assured. “Sport is the reflection of the health and strength of a society, I hope that society looked through the eyes of an athlete & rdquor ;, he concluded.

For its part, Alfonso Feijoo, president of the Spanish Rugby Federation, wanted to highlight that this sport has taken a spectacular leap. “The players spend 250 days traveling in competitions of the highest level in which Spain also has the best cultural level, combining sports and training & rdquor ;. The Federation is fully committed to this event and is a boost for Spanish rugby. “I never would have thought that we would have this, it will be the jump for the Spanish Olympic rugby & rdquor ;, has indicated.

The CEO of KiwiHouse, organizer of the event, Mirella RuizHe wanted to thank all the institutions and entities that have supported his commitment to this project. “We are guaranteed fun with the best 7 & rdquor; rugby teams. “We propose a continuous fun, a perfect plan for families & rdquor ;. “It is a show, a Third Half throughout the day, with the 16 most important teams, meeting for the first time after the pandemic & rdquor ;. “The Spanish have to give their chest and support them, we wait for all the fans and for this reason, we have put tickets at affordable prices & rdquor ;.

For his part, Dan Norton, ambassador of the 7s in Spain, has pointed out that “rugby has undergone a drastic change since its consideration as an Olympic sport. He wanted to highlight the fun of the event, where both men’s and women’s rugby compete at the same level & rdquor ;. Mr. Sven Gloor, Senior Manager HSBC Global Brand Partnerships, He wanted to convey the following message to the audience: “We are delighted that the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will arrive in Malaga and Seville next January for the first time. Throughout our more than ten years of association with the series, we have worked together with World Rugby to help the sport seize opportunities, grow in new markets and reach new fans around the world. While challenges remain in all international sports during the pandemic, it is brilliant to see that rugby 7 continues to find a way to thrive, including two new cities that now have the opportunity to experience the amazing entertainment provided by the men’s and women’s series & rdquor; .