Among all the mobiles that you have available to choose and buy, there is a great possibility that it is one from Samsung. It is one of the largest manufacturers and a recognized and respected brand that launches some of the best mobiles of the year.

It does not have a catalog as extensive as Xiaomi, nor as short as Apple’s, but Samsung has a perfect mobile for each person due to functions, price or technical characteristics. If you want to buy a Samsung mobile, then you must know which are the best.

There is a Samsung mobile for each person. No matter what budget you have. You can find among the latest mid-range mobiles that cost around 250 euros to the top of the range for more than 1,000 euros with the latest of the latest.

So what are the best Samsung phones? We have chosen some of the best Samsung mobile models that you can buy right now and that they are very worthwhile.

Top of the range: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung’s flagship mobile with a 6.8 “120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, as well as having a 108 megapixel camera or a 10 megapixel telephoto lens. Samsung’s mobile with the best features for those who demand the best.

The top of the range, the most advanced model that is designed for people who are always looking for the best camera, screen, processor and ultimately that rewards having the latest.

This Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the most interesting Samsung model for all its specifications such as the screen or the cameras, which we will talk about in this analysis.

It has a 2X Dynamic AMOLED display of 6.8 inches, 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also uses a powerful high-performance Exynos 2100 processor.

His 108 megapixel camera, the 40 megapixel front camera or the 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge among other features.

Its price is already for less than 980 euros, not bad considering that its official price is 1,259 euros.

High-end at a good price: Samsung Galaxy S21

The new Samsung flagship is already on sale and also with a certain price reduction, and that its launch was a few days ago.

The base model of the S21 series is this Samsung Galaxy S21, below the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S21 +, but which may actually be the best in this range.

It is the best balanced mobile of the S21 range by far, keeping what is important: an excellent screen, camera and performance. If you want to know much more about how this S21 works, in ComputerHoy.com we have published a complete analysis.

To highlight your 6.2-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED display, an Exynos 2100 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, although it is also available with 256 GB and 512 GB.

It also has a 12 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 64 megapixel telephoto. And for selfies a 10 megapixel camera so that you can be seen perfectly in photos, videos and video calls.

Its price has dropped quite a bit since its launch in January, now it only costs about 840 euros on Amazon.

Best value for money: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The new Samsung S20 has a 120 Hz screen, as well as 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, so it adds seamless connectivity to its well-known features.

It was conceived as a review of the Galaxy S20 for the middle of the year, but Samsung ended up creating a powerful mobile, with good features and at a very reasonable price for what we are used to.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a version “for fans” that this year has not been repeated for now, although there are rumors that it will be launched at some point.

Of course we have tested it and you can know everything about this mobile in the analysis of the Galaxy S 20 FE.

The 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen and 120 Hz refreshment, the Snapdragon 865 processor, its double 12-megapixel camera in the wide-angle and ultra-wide angle, in addition to the 8-megapixel camera with 3x magnification, the 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls or the 4,500 mAh battery are some of its main features.

Specifically, this version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can already be obtained for 472 euros at Amazon. Possibly one of the best value for money.

With stylus: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

This is one of Samsung’s flagships right now, with a spectacular AMOLED screen and a camera set on par with few competitors.

For those who are looking for something more than a mobile, if not a device that is capable of practically becoming a tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is one of the best options. Use the famous S-Pen, a digital pen with which you can take notes or write by hand.

It is a very powerful and large mobile, with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED + display. Performs very well with Exynos 990 processor, in addition to being accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It provides highly advanced cameras with a spectacular zoom of 3x and up to 30x through software. The main camera is 12 megapixels, with a 64 megapixel zoom and a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle. For selfies it has a very decent 10 megapixel camera.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in its Ultra edition with very good results.

In Amazon this mobile can already be found for only 900 euros with all free shipping costs.

Excellent mid-range: Samsung Galaxy A52

This phone with a Super AMOLED Full HD + screen equips a Snapdragon 720G, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging and quite remarkable performance.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the latest mobiles launched by Samsung this year and that fall within the mid-range of its equipment.

It is a mobile with a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen and also with 120 Hz refreshment and a Snapdragon 750G processor, optimized for games and also compatible with 5G networks.

In terms of cameras, it complies very well with a 64 megapixel main, a 12 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel macro camera, in addition to a depth sensor for photos in portrait mode.

The 4500 mAh battery with fast charging, NFC, headphone connection, on-screen fingerprint reader and much more.

In this version it has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD cards and that you can get for 410 euros at Amazon.

Cheapest 5G: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Get this 6.6-inch mobile with a Dimensity 700 processor, compatible with 5G networks, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage and a 48 megapixel camera.

One of Samsung’s newest mobiles, launched this summer, is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. It is one of the new equipment that is committed to the 5G connection at very low prices since it is below 250 euros.

Galaxy A22 is one of the first Samsung phones to bet on a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor with 5G. This model has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD.

The screen is quite large, 6.6 inches and Full HD resolution. Target ways with its 48 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle and depth sensor. It also has an 8 megapixel front camera.

Its battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 15 W. Its only problem is that it does not have NFC.

