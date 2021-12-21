12/21/2021 at 2:02 PM CET

Promoted by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the 18th edition of Fotciencia has published the eight best scientific photos of the year. The initiative aims to bring science closer to society through photography. In scientific laboratories it is possible to observe, both with the naked eye and through the microscope and other instruments, structures of great beauty that hold the mysteries of life and nature on our planet.

In this edition, to the usual participation modalities – Micro, General, Food and nutrition, Sustainable agriculture and Science in the classroom – a special modality has been added to collect images that capture the importance of science and technology in the face of Covid .

A committee made up of twelve professionals related to photography, microscopy, scientific dissemination and communication has valued and selected the most impressive images that best describe a scientific fact.

The hieroglyph-shaped transistors of a microprocessor, the colored volcano created by a unique organism known as ‘salmon roe’ or the intricate network of nanofibers of an FFP2 mask are other subjects portrayed.

The selected photographs and texts, along with other proposals that will be chosen from the 556 that have been received, will be included in a catalog and will be part of a traveling exhibition that will be inaugurated in spring 2022.

Two copies of the exhibition will tour museums and cultural, educational and research centers throughout the national territory throughout the year. In addition, all the photos submitted will be published on the Fotciencia website.

Selected images.

To be or not to be

(Isabel María Sánchez Almazo)

It looks like a dahlia, the flower that has become the symbol of Mexico, but what we see is a totally inorganic structure grown in a laboratory. Created in what are known as chemical gardens, this artificial microflower is made up of precipitated calcium carbonate. Osmosis and buoyancy have fueled their growth in a self-organized way in a process similar to how we believe life originated on Earth.

Microprocessor hieroglyphs

(Evgenii Modin)

The hieroglyphs that we see in this photo are actually tiny transistors of an integrated circuit like those found in mobiles and computers. These semiconductor microworlds are examined with scanning electron microscopes (SEM) to find defects and improve technology, as in this case. The portrayed transistors measure approximately one micrometer.

Myxomycetes volcano

(José Eladio Aguilar de Dios Liñán)

It is not an animal, a plant, or a fungus. The protagonist of this image is an organism known as ‘salmon roe’ (Trichia decipiens), belonging to the strange group of Myxomycetes. These living beings have been very difficult to classify due to their complex life and reproductive cycles, and are currently part of the kingdom of the protists. In the first phase of their life, they are single-celled organisms capable of changing shape to swim, crawl, or harden into torpor, and they reproduce asexually. Under certain conditions, they can transform into molds and, later, into globose-looking multicellular individuals that present a wide variety of colors depending on their maturation stage. These individuals carry out sexual reproduction and inside they house spores that give rise to new individuals. The ‘salmon roe’ inhabit humid environments and generally grow on wood debris feeding on bacteria, fungi and protozoa.

All is stardust

(David Sánchez Hernández)

This image of the center of the Milky Way, taken near Fuentes, Cuenca, reminds us that the known universe extends to distances that are difficult for the human mind to conceive. Thanks to basic questions about who we are and where we are, today we know that all this immensity arose from a single point, smaller even than an atom. Is there also someone on the other side of this photo, millions of light years away, asking the same questions?

Little Great Wall

(Alberto Martín Pérez)

How can we protect ourselves from microscopic invaders? One of the most effective defenses are masks, which prevent the passage of viruses and bacteria in a way similar to how the Great Wall prevented barbarian invasions on ancient China. The photo shows the filter of an FFP2 mask under a microscope. Its nanofibers let the air we breathe through, but form a network that traps the small droplets we breathe out: the vehicle through which viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid, or influenza, which causes flu, travel. The big problem facing science now is to ensure that the rubber bands of the masks do not bother the ears.

Floral metamorphosis

(David Talens Perales)

The transformation of sunflower flowers into fruits is spectacular. The sunflower is not a flower as such, but a set of inflorescences. When they are pollinated, they turn into fruits (pipes), but the process does not occur in all of them at once. That is why it is easy to find sunflowers like the one in the image, with an area where the pipes are almost ripe and another where you can still see the flowers.

The forest of umbrellas

(Enrique Rodríguez Cañas)

The underside of the olive leaf (Olea europaea) is covered by a dense set of parasols that protect the surface from solar radiation, like umbrellas on a beach. These structures are actually multicellular hairs that, possibly, limit the loss of water when the stomata are opened, micrometric pores that are seen on the surface when some of the hair falls out and a bald spot remains, like the ones seen in the image in green color. The olive tree is a tree very adapted to the Mediterranean climate and resistant to water scarcity. In fact, these protective hairs are an adaptation feature of its leaves to the demanding conditions that occur in the summer season.

The digital rainbow

(Carlota Abad Esteban Lourdes González Tourné)

What happens if we place a magnet on the screen of an old computer monitor? Well, we obtain an image of great beauty due to its colors and the mathematical perfection of its composition. This phenomenon is explained by the Lorentz force, which deflects charged particles in the presence of magnetic fields. In old monitors, the path of electrons from cathode ray tubes to the screen is deflected by magnetic fields. When hitting the screen, the electrons activate phosphorescent substances that light up in three different colors: red, green and blue. When we place the magnet, the electron beams are deflected and hit sensors that do not correspond to them. As a result, the magnetic field lines form mathematical figures and the colors are altered.