For the first time, an electric vehicle managed to take first place in the European sales ranking in September. We tell you what model it is.

We never would have imagined it, really, but an electric was the best-selling car in September in Europe. It is clear that the aid to the purchase on the part of the different governments is working and that the drivers are changing our mentality.

As you can guess, it is the first time in history that an electric vehicle takes first place in the European sales ranking. AND the model that has managed to rise to number one in sales in September is the Tesla Model 3.

According to data from JATO Dynamics, the Tesla Model 3 has managed to register 24,591 units, which represents 58% more than in 2020. And thus ahead of Renault Clio, Dacia Sandero and Volkswagen Golf, which are the models that follow in the list of passenger car sales in Europe.

The car that Elon Musk promised so that anyone could have the possibility of buying a Tesla is already a reality in the market. In this report we show you everything that this Tesla car hides.

However, it must be understood that this good result for the Elon Musk brand comes at a time of crisis in which sales are falling, since the total market has signed 964,800 operations in September 2021, which represents a drop in the 25% compared to the same month in 2020.

Undoubtedly, the semiconductor crisis is affecting most of the manufacturers and that is translating into the aforementioned drop in sales. So how is it possible that Tesla has managed to become a leader?

The explanation is that after the sales results of the first quarter of the year they decided to change their manufacturing method and replace the semiconductors with new microcontrollers that are controlled by a firmware that allows them to work with chips from different suppliers.

Thus, they can continue to install the chips available on the market, without depending on a single supplier. And with this measure Tesla has avoided having to stop its factories and, from what we see, overtake on the right and without making noise, as a good manufacturer of electric cars that it is, to all its opponents.

The Tesla Model 3 has been the sales leader in Europe in September, but it has not been the only electrician to rise in the ranking. It is clear that the purchase aid is being positive and makes customers consider them ahead of other alternatives, especially diesel, which is experiencing a notable drop.

Diesel engine car sales were 167,000 units (-51% compared to 2020). An overwhelming fact is that before the pandemic, 10.3 diesel cars were marketed for each electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Instead, now, this ratio has dropped to just 1.3.

Regarding the type of segment that is imposed, as you can imagine, SUVs are the most demanded models and are already close to a 50% share. In September they have accumulated 46.5% of registrations in Europe.

List of best-selling cars in Europe in September 2021

Tesla Model 3: 24,591 units Renault Clio: 18,264 units Dacia Sandero: 17,988 units Volkswagen Golf: 17,507 units FIAT 500: 16,349 units Opel Corsa: 15,502 units Peugeot 2008: 14,931 units Hyundai Tucson: 14,088 units Peugeot 208: 13,895 units Renault Captur: 13,715 units

List of best-selling electric cars in Europe in September 2021

Tesla Model 3: 24,512 units Tesla Model Y: 8,926 units Volkswagen ID.3: 8,302 units Renault ZOE: 6,580 units Skoda Enyaq: 5,942 units KIA e-Niro: 5,516 units FIAT 500: 4,758 units Volkswagen ID.4: 4,603 units Peugeot e -208: 4,332 units Dacia Spring: 4,166 units

List of best-selling plug-in hybrids in Europe in September 2021

Ford Kuga: 3,385 units BMW 3 Series: 3,200 units Peugeot 3008: 2,832 units BMW X5: 2,644 units Hyundai Tucson: 2,620 units Mercedes GLC: 2,318 units Volvo XC40: 2,258 units Toyota RAV4: 2,223 units CUPRA Formentor: 2,213 units BMW X3: 2,123 units

Of course, the Tesla Model 3 also leads the sales ranking of 100% electric cars, but the funny thing is that another Tesla is the second in sales, specifically its brother SUV, the Model Y. Regarding the plug-in hybrid cars, the Ford Kuga PHEV is the best-selling of the month of September in Europe.

This article was published in Autobild by Enrique Trillo.