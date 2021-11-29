In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The world’s most famous sex toys are still on sale and now you can get one as a gift or for yourself at great discounts.

There is no doubt that the Satisfyers have become such a global phenomenon that they have become one of the star products of Black Friday.

Although we identified this toy as the one in the image above, in reality Satisfayer has more models that are designed to achieve the best female orgasms. They even have models that are designed to enhance partner sex.

Even if you already have a Satisfyer, surely you can discover one more that will surprise you and that with the help of the available offers, you will surely want to buy.

Either because you want to give a gift or you want to give it to yourself or to your partner, these Satisfyers are on sale and we believe that it is the perfect time to buy a new model.

Satisfyer Pro 2

Satisfyer Pro 2 on Amazon

This is the best known model, the Satisfyer Pro 2. This clitoral sucking vibrator has 11 intensity levels for non-contact stimulation, it also has a long-lasting battery and is totally waterproof.

Can be achieved on offer for 18.99 euros in blue, rose gold and purple.

Satisfyer Pro Penguin Next Generation

Satisfyer Pro Penguin on Amazon

Satisfyer Pro Penguin Next Generation It is a well-known model that, like the previous model, has 11 different intensity levels and is totally waterproof to be used in the shower.

Its difference is the design, dressed as a penguin and it is quite popular as a gift. You can get it on Amazon for 18.99 euros.

Satisfyer 2 Next Generation

Satisfyer 2 Next Generation at Amazon

With Satisfyer 2 Next Generation you can get sexual pleasure thanks to the 11 intensities of pressure waves without direct contact. It has an IPX7 waterproof design, is easy to clean, and has a whisper mode.

You can buy it on sale for 14.99 euros.

Satisfyer Pro 4 Couples

Satisfyer Pro 4 Couples at Amazon

Satisfyer Pro 4 Couples It is the version of the famous vibrator and sucker but designed for couples. It is capable of stimulating both the clitoris and the penis thanks to its innovative design. It can be used as a normal Satisfyer for women, or as a couple.

On Amazon it has dropped to 65% and now only costs 20.99 euros.

Satisfyer Love Triangle

Satisfyer Love Triangle at Amazon

Satisfyer Love Triangle It is a version of the famous vibrator but designed so that you can take it wherever you want. While maintaining its watertight design, the head has a cap so that it can be stored anywhere and takes up little space.

It has 11 pressure levels and 10 different vibration programs. It can even be used with your free app to control it.

You can buy it on Amazon at one of its historical minimum prices, only 21.49 euros.

Satisfyer Pro 3+ Vibration

Satisfyer Pro 3+ Vibration at Amazon

Satisfyer Pro 3+ Vibration It has an innovative cone-shaped design with flexible silicone to create a seal around the clitoris. It also has a vibration function to enhance stimulation.

It has 2 motors that you can control separately, it is waterproof, easy to clean, and can be used underwater. Its price is now 20.99 euros.

Satisfyer Pro G-Sport Rabbit

Satisfyer Pro G-Sport Rabbit at Amazon

If you want to have a very complete sex toy, the best model is this Satisfyer Pro G-Sport Rabbit. It has a design to stimulate both the interior and the exterior. It has the advantage of a Satisfyer Pro 2, but also those of a traditional ergonomic vibrator to locate your G-spot.

This model has get a 62% discount and is already at 22.49 euros on Amazon.

