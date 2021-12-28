In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The star light bulb in the Philips catalog is now cheaper thanks to an Amazon discount, which makes it available to all those who want to expand their Smart Home.

Philips is a brand well known around the world, among other things for being the one that has dominated the lighting sector for decades. As it cannot be otherwise, it sells not one or two but a multitude of smart bulbs, although not all at the same price.

One of the cheapest is the Philips Hue White, adjustable -like all WiF bulbs- and with a price that is now quite competitive, since Amazon has lowered it to just under 17 euros.

It is LED with low consumption, so it is not bad at all if you want to save on the electricity bill, especially because you can regulate its intensity, and less intensity less consumption, obviously.

This smart bulb has a WiFi connection and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can regulate it in intensity.

It is a warm white color, perfect for practically any room. It also highlights the fact of being compatible with Alexa and Google AssistantSo if you already have a smart speaker at home, all you have to do is pair your new bulbs and control them in the Alexa app or via voice commands.

If you don’t have a smart speaker, you can control your home lighting from the Philips app itself, although that would first require a bridge to connect, something that means yes or yes an extra investment.

Taking into account that the Amazon Echo Show are quite reduced in price (at 50 euros) it surely pays you more to get one of them.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

One drawback that can be put to this Amazon offer in the Philips Hue is that since they are so cheap and do not reach 29 euros, shipping is only free if you have an Amazon Prime account or if you add two units to your order.

Fortunately, it is worth simply signing up for the free trial month before making the purchase, also adding that you would have your order at home in just 3-4 business days.

