This 2021 television has witnessed the return of great series, as well as some farewells.

Platforms like Netflix, HBO or Disney + they brought us this year the ones that became the best series. It is impossible to establish a ranking by points with the avalanche of premieres that there were, but here we prepare a compilation of some titles that sounded strongly.

one.- Let’s start with “Squid Game” which, without a doubt, was the surprise and great success of the year in the world of series. Netflix did not even suspect that this violent, raw, dramatic and gory survival game would become tremendously addictive.

The fiction tells the story of a group of people who decide to participate in a mysterious game that offers as a prize a millionaire accumulated for the last survivor: $ 45,600,000,000 won.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” premiered on September 17. without advertising and in its first 28 days of broadcast it had 142 million viewers.

The South Korean drama now competes in three categories, including for Best Television Series at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

two.- “The Money Heist” (Netflix), season 5 divided into two parts, put an end to the most followed robbery in the history of television in Spain.

It got off to an explosive start with an action-packed first half, including numerous shootouts, explosions and the death of an important character: Tokyo, who we believed, could not die, but at the end of the day it was she who narrated everything that happened.

An intense and emotional ending for a series turned into a global phenomenon that will continue to live thanks to Berlin, the character of Pedro Alonso who will have his own prequel series that will arrive in 2023.

According to Netflix data, “The Money Heist” It has accumulated 1,832 million hours seen counting the first month of broadcast of its five seasons. The series created by Álex Pina said goodbye in style, becoming the second most watched in Netflix history.

3.- “Scenes from a Marriage”, the couple in charge of sustaining the series is Jessica Chastian, who plays Mira, an ambitious and confident executive, and Oscar Isaac, as Jonathan, a cerebral and complacent philosophy professor.

The history broadcast on HBO is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name and examines the iconic portrayal of love, hate, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

It is written, directed and produced by Hagai Levi, and has already received positive reviews, many of them hinting at the great performance of Jessica and Oscar.

4.- “Bridgerton”: Created by Chris Van Dusen based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, this period series, set in the competitive world of London high society where young women sought husbands at their court appearance parties, generated a legion of followers , which are already waiting for the second season.

The choice of its protagonists, Phoebe dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset), were without a doubt decisive in the massive following of the series, but also their incredible costumes and their romantic stories.

The Shonda Rhimes production is making Netflix history. It achieved the best premiere of a series reaching 82 million views in just 28 days.

5.- “WandaVision”, The series premiered in January and became the first original production of phase four of the MCU, this time with a tribute to North American sitcoms of the 1950s and 1960s.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, without a doubt, it is the great jewel of Disney +.

Just four months after its premiere, it received four awards at the MTV Movie Awards 2021: Best Actress, for Olsen; Best Villain, for Kathryn Hahn; Best Fight and, yes, also Best Series.

According to Forbes, on February 7, it became the most watched series in the world, since only in its first 5 episodes they had 589 million views.

6.- “Lupine”, the French drama series was the most watched series of the first quarter of 2021 on Netflix, since, according to internal metrics of the platform, it is said that 76 million accounts watched at least two minutes of the first season during the first four weeks of its release.

It tells the story of Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, a resourceful man who lives alone with his son after being separated from his wife and who works as a cleaner at the Louvre Museum.

The series is agile, it does not require deep concentration to follow it, it mixes the thriller genre with comedy and the episodes are structured in such a way that you always want to see more.

7.- “The Mandalorian”, the Disney + series was a pleasant surprise among the “Star Wars” fandom, one of the most critical and enthusiastic in the world.

He won his first seven Emmys out of the fifteen he was nominated for last year. The vast majority in technical categories, such as special effects, photography, sound mixing, sound editing, production design, stunt coordination, and for Best Score Composed for a Series.

“The Mandalorian” stars the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal in the role of the Mandalorian, along with other interpreters such as Carl Weathers, Gina Carano or Giancarlo Esposito, among others, with the filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau as showrunner of the series.

8.- “Mare of Easttown”, the 7-part miniseries available on HBO Go is about a detective (Kate Winslet) in a small town in Pennsylvania, who must investigate a murder while her life falls apart.

Its success has been growing. It consists of seven one-hour chapters that run in a linear narrative despite the weight and thrust of the past, which is gradually making its way. As we progress, we perceive that practically all the characters are hiding something.

It premiered on April 19 and immediately became one of the most viewed and recommended fictions on the platform.

9.- “Maid” is the drama series that you should have seen on Netflix by now.

It stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a young mother who does domestic work after leaving her abusive partner.

The series chronicles Alex’s struggle to survive custody battles for his little daughter Mady and low wages over long hours of work hours.

In just days, “Maid” reached number 2 on the list of the 10 most viewed series and movies on Netflix, and that is because it has a human story that leaves no one indifferent.

The miniseries is heartbreaking, realistic, and moving, and it’s impossible to watch it without changing the way we think about wealth, poverty, and the obstacles millions of people have to face to get by every day.

10.- “Succession”, created by Jesse Armstrong and released in 2018. Nobody suspected the dimensions that its third season would reach.

With characters to match, brilliantly played by Brian Cox (the patriarch Logan Roy) and his children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sara Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

HBO bets on more with the announcement of another season and it was not for less. The multi-award-winning series is considered by many critics as the best production of recent times.

It has surprised the specialized public so much that in the previous installment of the Emmys, the second season won seven categories, including the Best Dramatic Series.

It all took a big turn at the end of the third season, as Logan managed to once again surpass his sons and sell his company. He did it after forming an unlikely alliance with Tom, who did not hesitate to betray Shiv to get his way, giving priority to that peculiar bond that binds him to Greg.

The fourth installment will have to deal with the consequences of all this, being especially knowing what the reaction of Roman and Shiv will be after being completely defeated and without options to succeed their father in front of Waystar.

