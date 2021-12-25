Netflix, Disney + and HBO: The best series released in 2021

We are just one week away from reaching the end of this year and that is why we will introduce you to the best series released in 2021 in the platforms from Netflix, Disney + Y HBO Max.

The truth is that it is impossible to establish a ranking by points with the great list of premieres this year.

However, this time we try to highlight the best and these are the ones we chose for you in the part of the series.

There is no doubt that “The Squid Game” has been the surprise and great success of the year in the world of series in 2021 which closed in a big way with “La casa de papel”.

But if these two Netflix productions were the most popular, the quality came from the hand of “Succession” (HBO Max) or “Wandavision” (Disney +).

So without further ado, here are the best series released in 2021:

one

The Squid Game

The “Squid Game” series premiered in September without advertising; Netflix did not even suspect that that survival game in which 456 participants would roll their eyes to win a contest would become the most viewed proposal in its history, with 142 million viewers in its first 28 days of broadcast.

two

La casa de papel season 5 vol. two

Divided into two parts, the last season of “La casa de papel” has put an end to the most followed robbery in the history of television in Spain and a great international success.

According to Netflix data, the series has accumulated 1,832 million hours viewed, accounting for the first 28 days of broadcast of its five seasons.

3

Bridgerton

Created by Chris Van Dusen based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, this period series, set in the competitive world of London high society where young women sought husbands at their court appearance parties, “Bridgerton” spawned a legion of followers, who are already waiting for the second season.

4

Mare of Easttown

The seven-episode series, released in April 2021, portrays the life of a small town in Pennsylvania through the investigations that a local detective – impressive Kate Winslet – is carrying out in her environment to clarify the loss of a girl; in between, she must also fight for custody of her grandson.

5

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, played in other Marvel films, this time with a tribute to American sitcoms from the 50s and 60s, with the inclusion of these two superpowered beings in the typical Idyllic life on the outskirts of a city, until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems.

6

Succession

With characters at the height of Shakespearean tragedies, brilliantly played by Brian Cox (the patriarch Logan Roy) and his sons Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sara Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – the series turns on its axis in the most unexpected, disaffected and treacherous maneuvers: the goal, change and change so that everything remains the same.

7

The Mandalorian

The anticipation for the series that anticipated the Star Wars universe created by George Lucas lasted throughout 2021 with the adventures of Din Djarin, the Mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal, a lonely gunman beyond the reaches of the Republic whose mission is to protect one of the most delicious Disney + characters, Baby Yoda, Grogu.