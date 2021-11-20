

Take advantage of the low prices that retailers are offering online and directly in store.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Take advantage of deals that large retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco they are toasting on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Remember that with problems in the supply chain buying products can get complicated And today you can take the opportunity to find what you need for your celebration in these stores that are distinguished by their low prices.

Retailers have started their Black Friday deals ahead of time, so it is now possible to find very good promotions in electronics, appliances, telephony, clothing and practically in all departments, to spend a great Thanksgiving.

Target

Traget has offers from November 25 to 27:

VIZIO 65 ″ TV 4K V-Series Smart UHD HDR

Save of $ 130

From $ 629.99 to $ 499.99

With $ 25 gift card

VIZIO 70 ″ Smart TV 4K V-Series Class UHD HDR

Save of $ 140

From $ 739.99 to $ 599.99

NutriBullet Blender 1200 watts

Saving $ 50

from $ 109.99 to $ 59.99

Boots for the family

With discounts up to 50%

Prices and models may vary depending on the store

VTech KidiZoom Smart Watches

fifty% off

Prices and models may vary depending on the store

Costco

Sony 75 ″ screen Class – X81CH Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV

$ 1,049.99

Price valid until 11/29/21

LG 65 ″ Class Display – UP7670 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV

$ 569.99

Price valid until 11/29/21, while reservations last.

Active HDR, Bluetooth, Alexa, Airplay2 and Google Assistant

InstaView Wi-Fi Enabled Door-to-Door Refrigerator, LG 28 cu.

$ 1,000 savings

Price valid until 11/21/21

New Apple iPad Pro 12.9 “256GB (5th Gen)

$ 50 off

Price $ 1,099.99

The $ 50 savings are good from 11/15/21 to 11/29/21. While reservations last. Limit 2 per member.

LG Washer and Dryer 4.5 cu. ft.

Front Loading 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Optional Pedestals

White includes $ 500 savings

Black color includes $ 600 savings

Price valid until 11/21/21

50 ”Scepter Display, for sale at Walmart

Walmart

As always Walmart has prepared offers for all consumers in its different departments:

– Scepter 50 ″ screen Class 4K UHD LED TV U515CV-U

Its regular price is $ 328 dollars, but with discount get it at $ 199

– iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Self-Draining Mop

With laser navigation, electric mop and 2700pa suction power. Alexa / Google and app control.

Is lowered from $ 599 to $ 269

– Samsung Galaxy Buds +, Cosmic Black (with charging case included)

Its normal price is $ 149.99, but with a discount its price is $ 79

In these articles the Walmart offers are valid from November 22 to 26:

– 4K smart TV 70 ″ onn class with Roku for $ 398

– iPhone 12 mini for $ 299, when its regular price is $ 499

– Samsung GS20 FE for $ 249, down from $ 699.

– 8-Quart Instant Pot Multi-Cooker, priced at $ 59

– The Pioneer Woman 30-Piece Cooking and Prep Set for $ 79

– Hotel-style bath towels, for $ 5

– Select kid’s bikes at $ 48

– Trampoline Bounce Pro, is on sale for $ 119

– Scooter Razor E390, $ 69, when its regular price is $ 98

You may also like:

Thanksgiving 2021: how to get a turkey at a good price this year

‘Promotions’ and ‘offers’ that only make you lose money

How to legally buy unclaimed packages from Amazon and other stores, at auction