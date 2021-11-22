11/22/2021

On at 20:09 CET

Artur Lopez

FIFA has published the list with the nominees for The Best award. The organization has selected 11 applicants for the award in the male category, a more radical screening than the Ballon d’Or, whose list has 30 nominees. Few surprises in a list full of favorites like Lewandowski, Messi, Benzema or Jorginho. As for the female award, among those selected there are some significant absences. These are some of the names that, incomprehensibly, are not on the list of finalists in both categories.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Players absent in the men’s section open this section. Although Milan did not play the Europa League in the 2020/21 season, and at PSG they have not yet removed Keylor Navas from the title, Euro 2021 raised by Italy last summer bears the stamp of Donnarumma. The goalkeeper was capital both in the semifinals and in the final, winning in separate penalty shootouts. The PSG goalkeeper saved Morata a penalty to put Jorginho on a tray for a place in the final. In the duel against Italy, Donnarumma reappeared decisively, stopping the maximum penalties for Sancho and Saka. Nevertheless, No goalkeeper appears on the list of 11 nominees for The Best, not the Italian, not others like Édouard Mendy.

Romelu lukaku

The Belgian striker signed a course to frame at Inter Milan, where he was the beacon that led his team to lift Calcio and blow up the supremacy of Juventus at the head of Serie A. 24 goals and 11 assists in the domestic competition, added to 4 goals in 5 Eurocup games. A better-punching Italy eliminated the Belgian team in the quarter-final round with a 1-2, including a goal from Lukaku. Your individual and collective records They deserve their presence on the list as much or more as other nominees of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sandra Cloths

Without a doubt the FC Barcelona goalkeeper, Sandra Paños, is the great absence of the award in the women’s category. She does not appear among the nominees for best player, but neither does she aspire to the FIFA Goalkeeper award, where the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, Hedvig Lindahl, or the North American Naeher have been included. Paños was providential in achieving the Barça triplet and received the award for the best European goalkeeper by UEFA. She is also among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or. However, the goalkeeper will not be able to accompany the Barça players to the virtual gala of The Best on January 17, 2022. Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham-Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas.

Lieke martens

Notable absence is that of Lieke Martens, a key player in Barça’s Champions League last season and who is also among the nominees for the women’s Ballon d’Or. Lieke has won the award this Monday Golden player for the best player of the year for the Italian newspaper ‘Tuttosport’. Incomprehensible that it is not among the 13 finalists for ‘The Best’

Irene Paredes

The current defense of FC Barcelona stood out in the Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-finalist last season. Precisely, it was eliminated at the hands of Barça in a close tie and settled with a 3 to 2 on aggregate. However, he will not be able to accompany the other four Barça players either. Like Paños, it does aspire to the next women’s Ballon d’Or.