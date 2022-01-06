Something that many of us usually do is set goals each time a year begins, but it may happen that these goals, due to the circumstances of life, are not met. We must not despair, since the best thing to be motivated is to always wake up with a smile, even if you feel that life is winning you.

Motivation must be something that comes from within us, because no matter how much others tell us, we must be the ones who know best how to encourage ourselves and the fact of wanting to change things from the previous year can be a good reason to be motivated.

Well, technology can help us with everything we are telling you, even in ways that some of you would not have imagined, so it is very important to know everything that can make our lives easier.

Intent list

The list of things we would like to change of the previous year, that we would do differently in which it is going to begin or of the things that we had not planned to do, but that now we dare, can be a great starting point to improve our life with the arrival of the new anus.

It is also not good to start with a lot of goals, since we can put too much pressure on ourselves. That is why it is best to have a couple of goals that we can achieve in a more or less easy way and incorporate the rest throughout the year to, in this way, feel more motivated.

These objectives can be put on paper, but you can also use applications such as Weekdone, which is created to save all the goals you want, both on a personal level and if you want to structure them in the activities of the organization where you work.

Weekdone: Android and iOS.

Register what we need on a daily basis

The goals that we have set for ourselves are not going to be easy, especially since life itself has moments when it seems that everything works against us to reach the final goal.

It is good that all these ups and downs are reflected somewhere, especially for learn and keep in mind how we get reach the end of the road and we had to overcome to achieve it.

The good thing is to be able to recall the victories that we were achieving and how they were done so that next time we have an exact knowledge of the situation, although for this we owe topoint it somewhere.

For all this a diary application like Day one It can be interesting, since with it we can document all our days or only those that are actually interesting for us and our goals.

The possibilities of this application are many and it is appreciated, since we can put the text that we want, highlighting the parts that interest us and with greater importance daily or when we deem necessary.

But not everything stops there, since we can attach photos, audio recordings, and even reminders in case at any given moment we know that we are going to need information in the future.

Another positive part is that you get lock by password or fingerprint, so if there is someone excessively curious there is no way to enter, in addition to its encryption is done from end to end.

Day one: Android and IOS.

Avoid crashes

We must be clear that the road will be easy and that our mind must respond in the best way when things do not go the way we would like and we have to take a detour that we did not expect.

We can’t have any mental blocks, since it is the worst that can be generated. Our mind must be perfectly aligned with the objective, no matter how many potholes we find and how many inclement events that may occur, since it is the first that has to bring out our potential.

It is logical that there are days where we are less fit and others where we are moderately overwhelmed, but we must be clear that they are sporadic days and not a habit, that is why it is so important to be mentally centered.

It doesn’t matter if one day you slow down the important thing is that at no time does the movement stop or it becomes a setback.

For those days where everything seems heavier we can get away with music using any streaming application such as Spotify or Deezer, since there is no better way to regain mental energy than a good song that boosts our morale.

Spotify: Android and iOS.

Schedule your tasks

So that everything is less uphill, it is best to have everything under control. We know that there are times when that is unlikely, but everything that can be well structured from the beginning will be easier to execute.

For that we have applications that can be used for everything that we are telling you like a glove. They can serve us for our own life as for work, something that is also appreciated.

Trello This is a fairly simple application, but with a lot to offer when it comes to tasks and planning what we have to do in advance.

We can create multiple to-do lists to be carried out during the day or several subsequent days, putting those that are still not carried out in one column, those that we have done in another or modifying everything that our own organization provides us.

It’s free and how can we generate different boards, you can make each one for what you want, personal or professional.

Trello: Android and iOS.

Take care of the mind

Our motivation is marked to a large extent by our mind and it can suffer from distractions or anxieties. Just like we told you before not to let your mind get blocked, we can’t afford distractions either that divert us from our goal.

As they told us when we were little, the day is very long and there is time for practically everything and if it is not today, there will be time tomorrow. But the important thing must be done at the moment without waiting for in a while or in a few days we will have more desire.

One of the mental techniques that is most used to help people is to mindfulness, that is, to focus on the present moment, regardless of the past or the future, in order to realize the fundamental things and focus fully on them.

There is a huge list of apps to choose from when it comes to practicing mindfulness, although some are very helpful.

But example, Calm is the most popular in this sense, used by many people throughout the world, since uses mindfulness techniques and resources. It is an app that allows us to have meditation sessions, to listen to the dream tracks and even to listen to celebrities like Lebron James who tell us about their experiences of mindfulness.

In addition, you can use the application registry to point out our feelings, fears, frustrations or joys, in order to be aware of how we change from one day to the next, to correct it and focus more on our goals.

Calm: Android and iOS.

If something is clear to us, it is that this may be a perfect time for, with the turn of the year, to be able to set realistic and totally valid goals that we carry out within a framework of optimism, motivation and delivery capacity.

In all this, technology can help us and although the vast majority depend on us, on our willpower, on our power in the face of adversity and on how we face changes along the way to achieve our goals.

If you don’t fight for yourself, be clear that others will not be able to lift you up. That is why from now on, with the little help of technology and the new ability to not decay that we are going to demonstrate from now on, all purposes will be achieved, even if the road is winding.