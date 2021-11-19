Black Friday is here! And, of course, Trust celebrates it in style by proposing to live the best Friday ever. And is there anything better than getting our favorite devices at an unbeatable price?

Trust presents his best deals for Black Friday, which this year comes under the slogan “The best Friday in history! And the truth is that it is very well chosen, because from November 19 to 28 we will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 35%.

From the best products to office and telework, going through essential gaming accessories, Trust’s range of offerings is as attractive as it is numerous. And for sample, these products at a reduced price that we recommend. Don’t let them escape!

Puck mouse

The mouse Puck by Trust is designed to be able to take it everywhere with comfort thanks to its ultra-slim design and its rechargeable battery.

Also has dual wireless connectivity and includes a USB micro-receiver to connect the device to any PC or laptop or via Bluetooth, which allows connection to laptop and iPad.

This mouse has a minimalist design and is available in three colors: black, pink and blue. It features a 27mm height and silent buttons that reduce annoying clicking sounds by 90% compared to other mice.

Besides, his dpi switch It allows you to switch between different speeds, thus facilitating agile switching between tasks and always enjoying the best precision.

Wireless keyboards: ODY and Nado

The Ody keyboard is perfect for getting a clean desk and increasing productivity, as it has wireless connection.

Its keys are 50% quieter than conventional models, which means that even those users who type hard will not disturb their colleagues or family. Furthermore, it has been designed to be spill resistant so it is protected against falling liquids.

For his part, Trust Nado keyboard includes bluetooth connection and has a ultra-slim design. This keyboard stands out for being multi-connectionas it allows you to pair up to three devices at the same time, and is compatible with PCs, tablets and smartphones.

This makes it a versatile accessory that gives the user the freedom to switch devices and work on a new level. It has twelve multimedia function keys, which allow you to easily switch between the most used functions of each operating system, Windows, iOS or Android.

Trino HD webcam

The Trill HD is a webcam designed to achieve the highest image quality in business conferences, since it operates at a resolution 720p HD.

With a auto white balance and his fixed focus lens ensures that everything is recorded in crisp, smooth quality.

Also, thanks to its Universal support, the camera can be attached to the top of the monitor or placed on the desktop, making it a stable and secure webcam for all types of equipment and situations.

GXT 833 Thado

This gaming keyboard is metallic, compact and has multi-color LED lighting. The GXT 833 Thado de Trust presents a TKL design, which means that it only takes up 80% of the space that a keyboard with a full-size layout would occupy.

It has a metal plate and anti-ghosting function, which allows you to press up to 10 buttons simultaneously without losing any command.

For its part, being geared towards the gaming world, allows you to deactivate the Windows key so as not to interrupt games, and it has 12 direct access keys to multimedia content that guarantee total control of music and videos.

Gaming packs: GXT 838 Azor, GXT 845 Tural and GXT 1180RW

The GXT 838 Goshawk It is the perfect combo that every gamer needs and has an unbeatable price. East keyboard and mouse pack features full-size lighting and anti-ghosting keys, including some dedicated to multimedia.

The keyboard facilitates the player to be fast in the games, since it allows to perform actions pressing up to 8 keys simultaneously. For its part, the mouse has 6 response buttons and allows you to choose its sensitivity and speed thanks to the dpi selection button (800-3000 dpi).

The combo GXT 845 Tural includes the necessary tools so that the player can win any game.

The keyboard has a full-size layout and features LED lighting in three colors and adjustable brightness. It has anti-ghosting technology and 12 multimedia keys for shortcuts, allowing you to control music or keyboard lighting.

The mouse, also designed by RGB lighting has 6 answer buttons and a 1000-3200 dpi speed.

Finally, the 4-in-1 pack GXT 1180RW Contains a comfortable, lighted keyboard and mouse cross-platform headphones and one non-slip mouse pad. It is the most complete pack that allows the entire set to be renewed to launch the new gaming season as fully equipped as possible.