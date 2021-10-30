Are you cold at home because you turn off the heating? Do you spend a lot of time on the street in low temperatures? This is the most effective way to preserve heat.

At the current price of gas and electricity, this winter we are going to rush a lot the hours of ignition of the heating or electric stoves.

Or maybe you are a whopping person, or you spend a lot of time on the street in winter. What is the first thing to do when you feel cold?

If you are at home, the most natural thing is to put on more warm clothes, or a blanket. Or drink a hot drink. All of that helps, but there is a more effective way, although not everyone agrees.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

There is an old saying that is used a lot in the United States: “If your feet are cold, put on a cap.”

It seems a contradiction, but science supports it. Although it must be explained well.

Many people believe that they lose more heat from the head than from other parts of the body, and technically this is not the case. Heat is lost through the skin, so any skin exposed to the cold will lose heat at the same rate, be it of the head or of the hands, for example.

However, heat loss is not the same throughout the body.

USB rechargeable hand warmer that produces heat for 7 hours. Its 5,200 mAh battery can also be used as an external battery to recharge the mobile.

On head occur are unique circumstances.

First Blood vesels, which are those that regulate heat are closer to the skin (to the surface) than in other parts of the body. Because the head cools earlier than other areas.

Secondly, in the head is the brain, which is the organ that is most difficult to heat, due to its size and because it is more exposed. And also our body gives priority, being the most valuable.

Ultimately, the head cools down earlier and takes longer to warm up because the blood vessels are closer to the surface.

And also, our body gives priority to the brain when it comes to keeping warm.

Therefore, even if you are at home, if you put on a wool hat you will help warm up your head faster, and with the brain warm, the blood supply will regulate the rest of the areas of our body faster.

Give it a try, because it works: when you feel cold, start by putting a wool hat on your head, and you will warm up faster.

The second priority will be to cover all the skin of the body, because that is where the heat escapes.