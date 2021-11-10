11/10/2021 at 13:06 CET

Silvia Sanchez

The time of sleep is a very important moment in the life of a child. After the daily stress of getting to everything, the body asks for calm and reconciliation with tranquility. Children and even teenagers need to slow down little by little to get a good night’s sleep. In this article we leave you some relaxing activities for children before going to sleep.

What to do with children before bed

Alberto Soler, psychologist, in some of his videos on his YouTube channel ‘Psychology Pills’, mentions the importance of creating the perfect atmosphere to meet the sleep needs of our children. Declares that: “Young children need us to regulate environmental conditions to keep pace. That’s where the role of routines comes in to lower your arousal as bedtime approaches & rdquor ;.

He himself mentions some actions that interrupt relaxation before sleeping, such as unexpected visits, putting the television on before going to sleep or playing the game console.

Routines are beneficial, but we should not confuse them with a marked schedule. Routines are behaviors that we continually repeat (shower, dinner, brushing teeth, and sleeping), while the schedule marks a set time for each of the actions. Our children need a good routine to relax before bed and the less we vary it, the better, but a set schedule will only give us stress from getting to everything.

“Routines are very important for children, but they should not be confused with a super strict schedule, which will only generate stress”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

6 bedtime routines for kids

Here are some activities to do before going to sleep:

Going down the intensity of the light is a strategy that can help us | Pexels

Taking care of the details can be a time to begin to reassure our children. Hot water, hair massages, background music & mldr;

This is always the star tool for everything, they love it and it helps them to continue with the relaxation process.

We can play quiet music in the background while we read the story or while we undo the bed and chat with them before going to sleep.

Exercises to control breathing, for example, imagining the movement of a wave, if I breathe in the wave comes, when I breathe out the wave goes.

Give them a massage for the arms, face, trunk & mldr; everything helps them reduce the stress they accumulate throughout the day.

Dim the light intensity

Many children need it for fear of the dark, but if this is not the case, it is also of great help when you want to create a warm environment with children.

We must not lose focus that each child has their needs and rhythms, not everything works for all children, not even for the same child at different times. The important thing is to create a routine adapted to our children, which allows them to rest fully.