11/27/2021 at 7:55 PM CET

.

Betis and Levante settle a duel at Benito Villamarín for opposing objectives, with the challenge of the Verdiblancos to reaffirm their recovery to establish themselves in the European positions and the one with the granotas to win their first game, overwhelmed by the urgencies derived from their position as bottoms.

The Betis reversed their situation in Elche (0-3) and last Thursday with the certification of their pass to the next round of the Europa League (2-0 at Hungarian Ferencvaros), and now they want to reaffirm that the crisis for his previous three defeats in a row (3-0 against Atlético, 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen and 0-2 with Sevilla) it is already overcome.

With many casualties due to injuries and discomfort, Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis must maintain its competitive level against a Levante that the Chilean coach mistrusts as a bottom player, considering him a “dangerous” rival and that he will have to react because he has “good players and has played good games.”

Even so, Pellegrini fully trusts his entire squad and he hopes to consolidate his fifth place and even advance even further in the upper zone, provided that the results of direct rivals benefit him, before facing a very demanding calendar with the same ambition in December.

Betis will have to pass the examination of the casualties it has, as it recovers its star, the Frenchman Nabil Fekir, who completed the first of his three suspension games in the Europa League on Thursday, but loses Héctor Bellerín due to his expulsion in Elche and, since Martín Montoya is injured, he will have to delay the right-back Aitor Ruibal.

The Betic rival, Levante, He arrives in Seville in search of the expected reaction and the first victory of the season. The duel is also key for the team’s coach, Javier Pereira, who will lead his seventh game without having thus far become the necessary trigger to change the losing streak.

The squad, however, clings to the tie achieved against Athletic Club on the last day in which they managed to keep a clean sheet and, according to the coach himself and the players, they were closer to victory than the rival and are confident that it was a turning point.

– Probable lineups:

Betis: Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, William; Fekir, Canales, Juanmi; Willian José.

I raised: Cardenas; They are, Vezo, Mustafi, Clerc; Campaign, Malsa, Bardhi; De Frutos, Morales and Roger.

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (C. Madrileño).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Hour: 14.00.