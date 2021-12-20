12/20/2021

On at 16:19 CET

Holding the World Cup every two years would increase GDP of more than $ 180 billion over a 16-year cycle and help create almost 2 million additional permanent jobs, according to an independent report released Monday by FIFA.

Along with this document prepared by OpenEconomics, FIFA also sent today to the federations at the world summit held on the future of football another study by the Nielsen consultancy, which indicates that the biennial competition would add approximately $ 4.4 billion to revenue over a four-year cycle.

After evaluating the financial implications of the changes proposed by FIFA, at its request for an independent commercial evaluation, it also highlights the increase from 7,000 to 11,400 million dollars of income from tickets, press rights and sponsorship by increasing the number of participating teams to 48.

This is how the report reads:

1. Socio-economic impact

Macroeconomic analysis estimates that the FIFA World Cup every two years would produce a GDP increase of more than $ 180 billion over a 16-year cycle and contribute to the creation of almost 2 million additional permanent jobs.

2. Specific impact on leagues

– Although local and world football competitions can be perceived as competitive products, the historical evolution of the income of the most relevant clubs and of the final tournaments of the national teams does not show any apparent rivalry between the two.

– Revenues generated by the top 5 European leagues and the UEFA Champions League have been steadily increasing year after year, regardless of whether the main final tournaments of national teams – World Cups, Euro Cups and others – overlap.

For this reason, the programming of relevant competitions for national teams does not seem to harm the income generated by the most important competitions of national teams and international clubs.

– Consequently, the historical trajectories do not show a negative correlation between the income generated by the final tournaments of the national teams and the club leagues.

The empirical data collected over the last decade shows that, as a whole, the percentage of growth in the income of the 5 main European leagues was higher in the seasons in which a major national team final tournament was scheduled compared to others in the seasons. that no such tournaments were held (42% versus 26%).

For Professor Pasquale Lucio Scandizzo, from OpenEconomics, his study “in relation to the proposal announced by FIFA for a reform of the international match calendar promises significant and positive net macroeconomic benefits, distributed over time and space.”

NIELSEN REPORT

– The biennial FIFA World Cup would add approximately $ 4.4 billion to revenue over a four-year cycle

– Increase from $ 7 billion (48-team tournament) to $ 11.4 billion in ticket revenue, press rights and sponsorship revenue.

Nielsen’s study “included revenue projections for a biennial FIFA World Cup as well as projections for confederations and associations in the new international match calendar.”

“All projections were based on three main sources of revenue: ticket revenue, media rights, and sponsorship.“said Spencer Nolan, CEO of Nielsen Sports.

FIFA CONCLUSIONS

– The results of the new stream of income will be distributed in the new Solidarity Fund of the member associations.

– The $ 3.5 billion fund in the first four-year cycle will be dedicated to soccer development projects.

– On average, each member association could receive about $ 16 million in a four-year cycle, in addition to the current investment of the FIFA Forward Program (which would go from the current $ 6 million to $ 9 million). Distribution model to be defined.

– Increasing the global distribution of FIFA funds would contribute significantly to narrowing the income gap between the more and less developed countries, as FIFA is the only governing body that distributes its income worldwide.

– In the unlikely event that any member association may experience a financial loss as a result of changes to the world international calendar (CIM), which Nielsen considers unlikely, the solidarity fund would provide more than enough resources to compensate for any possible losses.