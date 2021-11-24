11/24/2021 at 4:49 PM CET

A report commissioned by the World Leagues Forum (WLF) concludes that the new competition models proposed by FIFA would have a negative impact on audiovisual rights, commercial and game days of between € 5,000 and € 8,000 million per season in league and UEFA club competitions.

The impact could amount to 10,038 million euros per season throughout the industry, taking into account leagues, club matches and UEFA national teams, Cups, Super Cups and women’s football, according to the document prepared by the consulting firms KPMG and Delta Partners to which . had access.

It indicates that the cumulative impact over ten years would be between 60,000 and 100,000 million and could increase if other indirect and qualitative factors such as loss of quality, saturation of fans, rest days and calendars are considered.

On the overall effect, the report breaks down figures such as € 8,453 million of impact across 40 UEFA leagues and club competitions; 750 million in UEFA national teams, 9,203 million in all UEFA leagues, up to 505 million in other domestic competitions, up to 292 in other confederations’ teams and up to 37 million in women’s football.

The highest incidence would be recorded in audiovisual rights, but the document concludes that marketing and sponsorship rights would also be affected, since as a consequence of the loss of notoriety of domestic leagues, the income channels for both would be affected.

The document foresees that the consequences of the changes advocated by FIFA include a decrease in viewer interest, an increase in matches during the week and a loss of matches in competitions.

The impact of these three aspects would lower the attendance to matches during the week compared to those of the weekend; an increase in the number of weekdays and a proportional loss of reducing leagues from 20 to 18 clubs.

Regarding audiovisual rights, the study indicates that annually the leagues would lose more than 1,000 million for the reduction of matches, 1,750 million € for the shortening of the calendars and 901 for playing a weekend game during the week.

FIFA has conducted a stakeholder consultation process and has convened a global summit with all federations on December 20 to address possible changes in the international calendar, which includes the celebration of the World Cup every two years after the one to be held in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, in addition to reducing and grouping all the national qualifiers into a single month.