Frank Vogel uncharacteristically sounded his own horn after the Los Angeles Lakers scored a big win “on the road” over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, sparked by a 40-8 run in the second half.

First, in his postgame comments, Vogel and several Lakers players cited his fiery halftime speech as an effective motivator.

Vogel also made a crucial adjustment that helped the Lakers produce another third-quarter winner: He replaced DeAndre Jordan with Dwight Howard in the first quarter, despite initially telling Dwight he wasn’t going to play. He opened the second half with Howard in the center.

“Just a decision of the coach,” explained Vogel. “I felt like Dwight was going to give us a boost in this game and he was right. He played great. He came in and changed the game with his energy. Him in particular in that third quarter with his pick-and-roll coverage. “

In 35 minutes, his most in 20 appearances this season, Howard had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

“He’s more familiar with what we do, so he came in and really set a physical tone and with effort, communication, and obviously he helped us on the boards and his over / under is +27 so it was a great night.” for him, ”praised Vogel.

Vogel felt the Lakers needed to sharpen their defense, in transition and pick-and-roll scenarios, and hinted that Jordan simply wasn’t doing it.

Consequently, on Thursday, Vogel announced that the Lakers will start Howard on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, Dwight’s first start of the 2021-22 season. Vogel added that, going forward, the Lakers will plan to play only one veteran center per game.

“We were trying to play with those two guys in really short minutes, are any of them really capable of getting into a rhythm? We made the decision to only use one of them (unless obviously we have trouble with fouls). It was DeAndre for a while. I decided midway through the first quarter of the last game that I wanted to see what Dwight could do. And it was Dwight for the rest of that game. And I intend to start with Dwight tomorrow against the Clippers. But it will be a situation that we will simply monitor from game to game in the future. But with the intention of giving those central minutes to a single player, not two. Be it DeAndre or Dwight. “

When a traditional center is off the court, the Lakers will deploy AD at the 5 (their best build) or “centerless” lineups with LeBron James in the middle, which have been deeply effective in recent games.

“Everyone who signed up with us this year understands the big picture.” Vogel said about the pivot. “This is a team that is trying to compete for a championship, and sometimes it will take sacrifice.”

Vogel has been playing with the use of his center all week.

“I will say that Dwight did not play tonight. We made the decision that if we’re going to look at this second smaller unit, one of our centers will play and not both, “Vogel said after the Lakers won against the Detroit Pistons. “It won’t always be a DJ, sometimes it will be Dwight. You could see Dwight in the starting lineup with DJ being third center or all of that. We will continue to evaluate that in the future. “

Earlier in the season, Vogel stated that he preferred Howard to come off the bench because of the energy infusion he brings (his foul rate is relevant here as well). That is not the wrong position. But, in the fourth from pole of the season, Vogel simply had to make this adjustment. Howard is dramatically more impactful than Jordan and has established chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Also, Los Angeles needs to rack up victories. The more spaced and less work, the better.