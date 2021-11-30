The Texas Rangers have taken the house out the window in the free agent market, starting with the seven-year, $ 175 million deal with Marcus Semien, which ran through the four-year, $ 56 million signing with pitcher Jon Gray, through $ 325 million 10-year super deal with Corey Seager.

The surprises in front of these agreements have been quickly noticed, in how a team that has not been to the playoffs since 2016 is the one with the highest benefits in free agency, at the same time of a market referred to as a “small market team.”

The Rangers, a team that in 2019 had a payroll of US $ 118 million, which ended 2021 with an estimated payroll of US $ 98 million, are the same as without finishing movements on their roster, after signing Gray, Seager and Semien, are Who, without before finalizing, are estimated for 2022 the payroll of US $ 125 million … without finalizing their roster.

Those same Rangers are the ones who in 2012 agreed with Fox Sports Southwest a regional television rights deal for 20 years and US $ 3 billion, since then receiving an average of US $ 85 million per season through television broadcasting rights of their matches.

How can we forget that from 2014 to 2021 each team has received the sum of US $ 51 million annually in payments for national broadcasts, being an agreement of Big leagues with FOX, ESPN and TBS networks for regular season and playoff rights.

Besides how to forget about the “income distribution plan” that governs the 30 teams of MLB, where each one must sacrifice 34% of their regional television income and divide it among all those with more clubs, in order to create a more balanced competition between “large markets” and “small markets”.

Despite all these advantages and having enough income to create a competitive environment as seen in 2022, the Rangers have been since 2016 in five seasons following three seasons, placing fifth in their division, and what does this mean? Better prospect pick positions in the draft. Because of course, in the Major Leagues, losing also wins.

The result of this has been more than evident, for those who in the arrival of the posthumous second half of the season to the 2021 trade deadline, were positioned according to the coverage site for prospects, MLB Pipeline, as the league system. No. 11 minors among MLB’s 30 teams.

Financial freedom has always existed for the Rangers, so what they do today should come as no surprise. Although of course, it is understandable when going over what may or may not matter competitiveness in the league, you last five years in restructuring … gangster!

And as if talking about the Rangers were not enough, we could talk about the same that has been repeated over and over again between teams in search of winning, even if they lose, as has been the example of the San Diego Padres. From 2012, for 20 years, the Padres will receive US $ 75 million from FOX Sports, who go from good to 2017 with a payroll of US $ 67.6 million, to trying to surprise the world by playing in 2021 with an estimated payroll of US $ 174 million .

Who are you trying to fool or pass for crazy? The useless character of “the poor of the league”, to want to surprise the world with that the league becomes more competitive because they are determined to invest … having years and years to do it!

But apparently there is still a fantasy that the Dodgers and Yankees are the beings that everyone can do it, and that the others cannot because they are less wealthy. I magnify the joke!

