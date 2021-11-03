11/03/2021 at 11:03 CET

Marc Escolà

Third consecutive victory of some Lakers that begin to see the light. This morning the ‘Big three‘formed by Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russell westbrook led the Angelenos to defeat by 119-117 to Houston Rockets at Staples Center. Between the three scored 84 points (70.5% of the total annotation) and were decisive to get the fifth victory of the season (5-3) after a doubtful start with sounded defeats like last week against Oklahoma.

The Angels fought all night for the defense of the ball, as they were in tow until early in the fourth quarter. Then it was when the protagonist of the party, Lebron James, unblocked the end with 14 points in the last period that enlarged his double-double to 30 points, 4 rebounds and 10 assists.

However, also at the end of the third quarter, Westbrook and Davis they dragged the Lakers back to the offensive game, clearly dominating the Rockets in the paint to close the quarter with a partial 18-10 and trim a double-digit deficit. At that moment the Lakers began to walk away in the fourth, going up to eight, but the young promise of the Rockets, The noob Jalen green, he hit two triples from afar to bring Houston back to one.

Malik Monk was intentionally fouled on the next possession and only made one of two free throws, giving the Rockets the opportunity to tie or win the game on the next possession. However, fortunately for the locals, Kevin Porter Jr. he missed a three-point shot that would have given him a winner.

30 for LBJ.

27 for AD.

27 for Russ. The @Lakers trio combines for 84 points in their home W! pic.twitter.com/3z5UOJ9GZy – NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

The other two stars in the Lakers, Davis and Westbrook they also ended up with 27 points each, making up for the difficult Sunday night in shooting. Carmelo anthony He also continued to be rooted in the Staples Center with 15 points, and he was 3-5 from 3-point range.

Locks for LeBron

“The locks were great to free Lebron. Those are the things we are working on to improve. I believe that Russell he did a great job of slowing down to be a little bit more under control in the finishes and shooting with a higher percentage, “said the coach. Frank vogel at the end of the duel.

In the Rockets, Christian wood and Jae’Sean Tate combined to score 46 points, taking advantage of the lack of key defenders such as Dwight howard, still out with a neck injury, and Trevor ariza, who continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Now the franchise has a day off, and then the Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to three straight games and avenge last week’s 21-point lead in Oklahoma city, when they receive the Thunder early on Friday.