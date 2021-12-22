Mexo is a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange founded in Mexico and launched in August 2020. A year later, they are determined to expand throughout Latin America and bring various exchange products globally.

Futures with leverage, peer-to-peer (P2P), the fiat ramp and savings programs are products that are being developed and adapted to the markets of Latin American countries, as they find their place in the regulatory and compliance framework in the region.

In addition, Mexo has a academy with virtual and face-to-face courses, including an ambassador program for all Latin American countries. Education is, for this exchange, one of its primary activities, in the short and long term.

CriptoNoticias spoke with Adrián Díaz, CEO of Mexo, in the context of Bitcoin Week or Bitcoin Week in El Salvador, to learn about the exchange’s current affairs and its future plans.

Moneta, a stable currency for Mexico

One of the featured products that Mexo is listing on its exchange is Moneta (MMXN), a stablecoin or stable currency tied to the price of the peso, the national currency of Mexico, and that works on both the Ethereum and Tron blockchain networks.

“Moneta is issued on either of the two networks, but we have a clearinghouse between currencies. But that allows us to launch a new savings product directly on this stablecoin with greater benefits for the Mexican community; not only the fiat ramp to acquire the stablecoin but also that we put it in a savings product with annual yield, at fixed and variable terms (you choose it, as always) trying to pursue that freedom that cryptocurrencies offer ”. Adrián Díaz, CEO of Mexo.

MMXN is developed by the Moneta Digital project, while Mexo is integrated through this alliance with the purpose of offering liquidity to its clients in parity with various cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), ripple (XRP), litecoin ( LTC) and other stablecoins like USDT and DAI.

Díaz highlights that this liquidity allows international exchanges, remittances and shipments, an extremely important service for a country like Mexico, which according to Banxico, received from January to July 2021 a volume of 27 million dollars.

“I think there is a need to participate in financial decentralization and inclusion, and cryptocurrencies offer those channels. Opening an account is much easier and faster to do it in this ecosystem, and then, once you have it, to be able to make payments, international shipments, remittances, which are very important for Mexico. “ Adrián Díaz, CEO of Mexo

Although decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT and gaming products have not been developed for now, these niches are being closely studied by Mexo. It is even possible that in the future they will launch their own blockchain so that other projects can be deployed there and integrated into this exchange.

Listen to the full interview with Adrián Díaz, CEO of Mexo, on the CriptoNoticias channel.