The CSIF believes that they are insufficient and indicates that some 160,000 will be necessary to “avoid the collapse” of the current model of the State Public Administration.

Applicants for the Sergas opposition corresponding to the category of general services personnel held at the Silleda fairgrounds in Pontevedra in April of this year.

Thousands of applicants compete today Saturday to occupy one of the 6,239 spaces that the General State Administration (AGE) convened in May of this year. It is the largest public job offer in 2021, with 4,305 internal promotion posts and others 1,934 free admission -people who oppose for the first time-.

Two years have passed since the last call, which bid 8,102 spaces for all of Spain, becoming the largest public employment offer of the AGE in the last 15 years. That prepandmic year gathered around 200,000 applicants, according to the data of the National Institute of Public Administration, according to EL MUNDO.

This year the proportion is smaller. The State figures in more than 100,000 applications to the entrance exams of today’s call – to which they have been submitted 28,585 opponents– and of the other five planned for early 2022, which will add 10,254 places more to the AGE staff.

Despite the numbers, Central Trade Union Independent of Officials (CSIF) criticizes that the offer is insufficient. According to their estimates, the AGE has lost 43,377 jobs in the last 10 years, in a trend that seems to be increasing if attention is paid to the high aging of its workforce. This is confirmed by the data of the Statistical Bulletin of the personnel at the service of the Public Administrations, according to which in January 2019 68% of AGE officials were over 50 years old.

The panorama worsens in the autonomous communities where the public administration is concentrated, the clearest case being that of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, reports the CSIF. The union also warns that the position that brings together the most aging of its workforce are administrative and administrative assistants. For them they are offered today 2,950 places and another 1,050 for management of the State Civil Administration. In addition, other 200 for systems management and information technology and 105 for auxiliary computer technicians.

As an argument to its demand, the CSIF recalls the collapse that occurred in the SEPE and Social Security efforts during the pandemic and calls for preventing the saturation of the public administration with greater resources that reinforce and rejuvenate the workforce. According to their estimates, in order to achieve this, the convocation of 160,000 new positions for civil servants. That is, ten times more than those offered at the moment between now and the beginning of the year. And it is that, according to Juanjo San Miguel, in charge of communication for the union, “if we do not change the trend we run the risk of jeopardizing the management model in 10 years.”

