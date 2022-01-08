01/08/2022 at 12:27 CET

Agents of the National Police Force have arrested this Saturday in a well-known nightlife venue from the center of Madrid to Jordi Arias Fernández, known as ‘Lupine’, considered the biggest cyber scammer in Spain.

The arrest took place at dawn this Saturday at the Shoko nightclub on Toledo Street in the capital after a citizen will alert of his presence to 091 having recognized him after seeing him on a television program, police sources have informed EP.

This is Jordi Arias Fernández, born in Ponferrada (León), who was in search and capture with eight claims for different scams issued by courts of Ponferrada, Elche, Guadalajara, Albacete, Cádiz and Madrid, have indicated from the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid.

Known as ‘Lupine’ in honor of Arsenio Lupine, the white-collar thief from the novels of the French writer Maurice Leblanc also turned into cartoons, he is considered the greatest cybercriminal in Spain. At the time of his arrest, officers have seized 12,000 euros in cash.

He was previously arrested in 2019 after two years living in hiding. At that time, he was being tracked by both the National Police and the Civil Guard, as well as regional police by virtue of the 26 requisitions of detention and admission to prison.

He did not have a valid DNI and was using fake identities. He lived from hotel to hotel and with a solitary life far from great luxuries and ostentation, despite having hit men in charge and boast of having had access to 300,000 euros per month thanks to the profit generated by the network of web pages with which he carried out his frauds by offering discounted technology products that never reached customers.

He did not have great computer knowledge or studies, although it is tricky, intuitive and calculating. His arrest came when he wanted to earn a million euros with the Black Friday discount commercial campaign and then retire to live on the money amassed during this time.

He also did not hesitate to impersonate the UCO itself and the National Court – the Central Court 6 even asked the investigators, alerted by the usurpation – to intimidate some collaborator whom he suspected had been with money from a scam.

On other occasions recruited collaborators from marginal areas, even paying 50 or 100 euros to people at risk of social exclusion, preferably between the ages of 19 and 21, who agreed to open bank accounts to later transfer them to the criminal organization. He paid his computer scientist about 25,000 euros and the manager of the “mules”, 7,000 euros.

When he was arrested, some 80 lottery coupons: he had convinced a lottery so that, in exchange for buying all the coupons for the day, she would open a bank account to give it to him.

The large amount of cash handled by the most wanted cyber scammer in Spain came from failed purchases of electronic products such as mobile phones and game consoles, although air conditioners were offered in summer and heating oil in winter. As on other occasions, the hotel where he was arrested in Madrid had it reserved for a full month, paid in advance, although that did not prevent him from leaving the establishment without giving any notice if he deemed it appropriate.

Multiple victims

The fraud was carried out through websites that used the logo of other trustworthy pages. Then, the number of victims was estimated at 2,400 when reporting this Thursday the arrest of 45 “mules” related to the “Lupine operation”. According to his calculations, ehe money scammed would be around 900,000 euros.

Investigators have verified that on multiple occasions they captured their victims directly in online shopping portals to direct them to their own fraudulent websites. Put in value the Wallapop collaboration, one of the link platforms used to subsequently lead the scammed to the thirty fraudulent websites that have been deactivated in the police operation.

The cyber scammer perfected his method and, after getting his victims to provide their mobile phone during the online payment process, he made a call to invite you to download an application on your mobile which would supposedly allow you to track the order.

In reality, what the scammed buyer was doing was facilitating the diversion of all the SMS messages that he received on his phone to a terminal belonging to the criminal himself, which was done with the codes sent by the banks to make the last confirmation before authorizing the transaction. charge of a purchase. Some victims had their bank deposits emptied.