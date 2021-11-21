Related news

One of the things that the pandemic has brought with it is the rise of the terraces. If before only smokers were willing to sacrifice in winter to be able to take a cigarette despite the cold, the preference now for open spaces to protect themselves from the spread of the virus has made them a coveted seat and hoteliers know it, that’s why They try to get the most out of it even if it is by resorting to questionable tactics like that of this bar in Bilbao.

With the staggered opening of the hotel industry in most communities, months passed in which only the terraces were available to the public and, furthermore, with reduced capacity. It was then that the hoteliers began to establish a maximum consumption time so that it would be profitable for them and the clientele would rotate without gambling as was done in the past, quietly, to read the newspaper or chat in a gang.

What we assumed to be normal in those days has lasted some time later until it attracted the attention of social networks, where the poster of a Bilbao bar has caused outrage and outrage in equal measure. Its about Pepi & To bar, an establishment that opened its doors in December 2015 specializing in the production of pepitos and txaskitos, and which is now on the lips of all of Spain due to its list of times to be met by its customers.

One coffee, 15 minutes

The premises that Luna Berría runs has stickers on the tables where you can read a series of drinking times: If you order a beer, you can spend 25 minutes, with a coffee 15 minutes, with a pepito 40 minutes and with what seems like a drink 35 minutes. A regulation based on the price of products to ensure the profitability of the bar that has gone viral thanks to this tweet:

We live in the ers of extreme desmarketing pic.twitter.com/yl7LcpGy7a – 𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕟 𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕫 (@notelies) November 10, 2021

After the sticker of his premises became popular on social networks, Berría explained that they began to do so when they reopened after confinement, but these are not approximate or mandatory times: “We do not press and people do not pay attention at all, but It is so that customers are aware that they need to consume so that people rotate and we can bill. We are not going to tell the client to leave, it is so that they realize that they cannot spend an hour with coffee. “

The owner explains that she only has five tables on the terrace and that the interior of the place is also small, with a capacity of about 10 people, so they need people not to consume forever: “If people are reading the newspaper or the mobile one hour and consumes me a coffee, we cannot bill and I have to pay rent, expenses, employees, etc. “The clientele, for their part, has not taken it the wrong way and understands the measure, according to Berría.

