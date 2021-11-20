11/20/2021 at 12:15 CET

Animals are undergoing biological modifications around the world due to the pressure produced by climate change and its associated increase in temperatures. This occurs even in those places where they are most sheltered from human action. Not even the birds of the understory of the Amazon – a virgin area of ​​the great jungle – have been able to escape the effects of the brutal modification of their living conditions. Thus, more than 70 different species residing in this ecosystem have been forced to adapt, reducing their body sizes in order to survive the intense heat. With this change in size they can be kept cooler, use less energy and need fewer resources to survive.

This is warned by a study, led by the University of Lusiana (USA) and published in ‘Science Advances’, which has found a relationship between both circumstances in the development of these species in the last 40 years.

The researchers, led by Vitek Jirinec, Ph.D. in bird ecology and conservation, realized that many of the bird species studied in that area of ​​the Amazon forest had changed their average body size since 1980. In addition, has increased the length of its wings.

The hypothesis that it is lat the temperature that regulates the size of the animals It has its origin in the work carried out in 1847 by the German biologist Carl Bergmann. The researcher realized that the southern birds are smaller than those in the north of the German country, for which he postulated that this size difference was related to environmental temperature.

Larger animals in cold climates

Larger animals in cold climatesAccording to this rule, homeothermic animals – capable of maintaining their temperature– they are morphologically larger in colder climates, while the smaller ones prefer warm locations.

To show that the long-term decrease in body mass is related to an increase in temperature, Jirinec and his team measured the variations between body mass, wing length, and the relationship between the two, along with seasonal precipitation patterns. .

When they crossed the data they realized that the morphology of the birds studied in the Amazon also varied in the short term, which is “one more evidence that shape and size is related to temperature and rainfall& rdquor ;, indicates Jirinec.

The authors compared their observations with body measurement and wing length data from nearly 15,000 birds from this area over the past 40 years, as well as the mass-to-wing ratios of more than 11,000 of these birds.

This is how they found that the 77 species analyzed show an average decrease in their body mass, and that 36 of them seemed to have lost up to almost 2% of their body weight per decade since 1980.

All species showed a mean reduction in their wing mass ratio, and 61 of them showed a mean increase in wing length during this time. In this way, their bodies become lighter and they must make less effort to fly.

A very unfavorable scenario for birds

A very unfavorable scenario for birds“Both seasonal and long-term morphological changes suggest a response to climate change and its widespread consequences stand out, even in the heart of the world’s largest rainforest, & rdquor; say the researchers.

In a changing environment such as the one that is inducing climate change in all the world’s ecosystems, the biological responses of species are limited to extinction, migration and adaptation.

Although these Amazon birds are showing this resilience capacity, what hides behind is a very unfavorable survival scenario for these species, in which they will have to survive due to the few and limited resources (water and food) that climate change allows to conserve.

Reference article: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abk1743

Main photo: pixabay