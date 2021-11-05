11/05/2021

Act. At 11:28 CET

Enric Badia

The emeritus bishop of Solsona hung up the habit after announcing his commitment to Caballol and is now looking for work. Xavier Novell has rejoined the job market. This time, as an agronomist in a company of swine insemination.

Company sources, Semen Cardona, Consulted by Regió7 they have been cautious in the face of journalists’ questions: “We cannot confirm or deny it.” On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed in different media that the religious found his first job after leaving his position in the Church in one of those companies, which is leader in the field of artificial insemination for pig production. Novell, apart from his religious background, is an agricultural engineer.

Xavier Novell, 52, informed the leadership of the Catholic Church that he was leaving the bishopric last August, when it was made public that he was going to embark on a new path in his life. That “personal problem” that was cited in the first communiqué of the bishopric of Solsona on the resignation of Novell was later revealed as a relationship with the writer Sílvia Caballol, a psychologist who trained in the world of literature with an erotic novel and a satanic one.

Caballol had been married and has three children from that first relationship with a person of Muslim religion. In recent days there has been speculation that Caballol could be pregnant, a situation that would add more elements to a story on which neither the bishopric nor the ecclesiastical leadership have spoken again.

The link with Caballol

What has transpired is that Silvia Cababllol’s mother has presented in the Súria justice of the peace a request for a marriage bond that the court has not processed (and has also requested it in the Solsona peace court) because Novell has had It is necessary to explain that the address in which he lived before starting the process is the episcopal see of Solsona. The marriage process required a public information process to see if someone wanted to present allegations to the link, a process that has been closed without any intervention.