Blockdata, a company that provides advice on Blockchain to businesses and governments, stated that the Bitcoin network already moves more money than PayPal. And it estimates that in five years its volume will exceed Mastercard and Visa.

“Bitcoin has surpassed PayPal in terms of quarterly volume processed. We analyzed the largest Blockchain out there to find out if it could process as much volume as familiar financial names like Mastercard or Visa. And if so, how and when?

Specifically, the statistics published by Blockdata show that the Bitcoin network processed an average of $ 489 billion quarterly in 2021. While the PayPal network managed $ 302 billion.

In particular, a common argument from critics of Bitcoin is that many people still consider cryptocurrency as an investment and never use it for payments.

However, the latest statistics suggest that Bitcoin as a payment method has gained momentum in recent times. Increasing the investment use case.

“It is impressive how Bitcoin, being a 12-year-old decentralized network, is 27% of the way in terms of volume processed compared to Mastercard, a company founded in 1966.”

When could you process volumes like Mastercard and Visa?

Could such a network become a service that can be trusted by billions of people around the world? Can the Bitcoin network process as much volume as a company like Mastercard or Visa does?

“The short answer is yes, in time.”

So new research by Blockchain market intelligence company Blockdata revealed that Bitcoin has processed 62% more transactions, in dollar value terms, than PayPal in 2021. However, Mastercard and Visa they remain leaders with respect to this metric.

“The volume of money that Bitcoin moves will exceed Mastercard and Visa in 5 years”.

In fact, the Blockdata report suggests that the Bitcoin network could match the dollar value transferred on the Mastercard network as close as 2026, or as far as 2060.

“Taking the current growth rate in 2021 as a metric, it could happen as early as 2026.”

According to the Blockdata report, the average quarterly volume of Visa and Mastercard reached $ 3.2 billion and $ 1.8 billion, respectively.

Three factors for the Bitcoin network to be placed at the level

In fact, there are three factors that could make the Bitcoin network catch up with Mastercard and Visa. Regarding total volume processed:

The total number of transactions. “If Bitcoin increased its transferred value per transaction today, by plus or minus 260%, it would be processing a volume equivalent to that of Mastercard on a daily basis. To keep up with Visa volume, the average transaction value should increase by approximately 540%». The average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction. Although the report could not find current data indicating that the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction is on the rise, the rise in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Alternatively, if Bitcoin were to increase in price today, to $ 245,000, then theoretically the Bitcoin network would be processing a volume equivalent to the Mastercard network on a daily basis. To keep up with Visa’s volume level, it should raise around $ 435,000.

“When can you realistically hit those prices?” Nobody knows, certainly we don’t.

By way of closing, although the quarterly volume of Bitcoin is far from competing with Mastercard and Visa. It is interesting to see that the Bitcoin network, after 12 years of existence, reaches an average quarterly volume of $ 489 billion.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Arif Naseem: “Those who believe in Bitcoin also believe in intelligence.”

