On January 3, it was 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis Block from the Bitcoin network and the first 50 BTC were mined. A very important date known as the ‘Bitcoin Birthday’.

In fact, the network has evolved year after year, to become what is currently: “the largest network in the entire Blockchain ecosystem.” Currently, the token of the Bitcoin network, BTC, is the one with the largest market capitalization, trading at about $ 46,100.

In particular, 2021 was one of the years where Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, achieved greater expansion throughout the world. Now, 2022 aims to be a new period in which achievements continue to be made on the way that the concept of decentralization reaches the whole world.

The Bitcoin network, a change in the economic landscape

Thus, in January 2022, it was 13 years since the launch of Bitcoin. Years in which Bitcoin itself has evolved as it encounters challenges on its way.

On a day like today, 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto made history in this digital age by mining the initial block of what would become Bitcoin. $ BTC #BTC That day marked the beginning of many paradigm shifts that are still evolving and taking hold today. pic.twitter.com/Bxix9GI6if – Clapps (@ClappsHQ) January 3, 2022

Satoshi Nakamoto in particular, started the Genesis Block, also known as “Block Zero” on Saturday, January 3, 2009, at exactly 1:15 pm (EST). And since then more than 700,000 blocks have been mined.

What is the Genesis Block?

In short, the first block of each Blockchain is called the Genesis Block. Actually, it was Satoshi Nakamoto, who used this denomination for the first block of the Bitcoin chain.

Likewise, the Genesis Block serves to guarantee communication between two nodes.

Curiosities

The headline of the newspaper “The Times” of January 3, 2009. This is introduced as a proof of the date of creation of this block. Specifically, the headline is: “British Chancellor is considering a second bank bailout program.” After all, the headline reflects Nakamoto’s idea of ​​developing a cryptocurrency where trusted third parties such as banks or institutional entities will not be needed. Likewise, from when the Genesis Block is created, until the software is released, it takes six days.Consequently, block zero, added the first 50 BTC of the network. By the way, they have never moved and will never be able to move. This is due to a quirk in the creation of the code. Actually, some people assume that Nakamoto and some of the early users may have tested the Blockchain launch before January 3, 2009. By the way, last year, on the 12th. Genesis Block’s 6th anniversary, a mystery miner has spent 1,000 BTC since 2010. After letting Bitcoin sit idle for over a decade. Since January 9, 2009, the Bitcoin hashrate has increased by 267,647,058,823,529,300%. On January 1, 2022, the network’s hashrate reached an all-time high of more than 200 exahash per second (EH / s).Let’s see the price on each birthday

1 year $ 0.05132 years $ 0.293 years $ 54 years $ 135 years $ 8166 years $ 2757 years $ 4328 years $ 1.0849 years $ 14.76410 years $ 3.78311 years $ 7.31912 years $ 33.40013 years $ 46.389

It should be noted that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, predicts a rebound in the price of Bitcoin to $ 100,000. In addition, 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: • Will reach $ 100k

• 2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

• Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

• Bitcoin City will commence construction

• Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

• Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

Regarding its creator, it is still a mystery. Recently, Elon Musk himself spoke on the subject and expressed that cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo could be Satoshi Nakamoto.

“You can look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of Bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas. It seems that Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone, responsible for the evolution of these ideas.

In closing, happy anniversary of the Bitcoin Genesis Block. 13 years changing humanity.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Alejandro de la Torre: “Bitcoin will become the world currency.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related