This weekend saw one of the biggest crypto thefts in history. The BitMart exchange service has been hacked.

The cryptocurrency thefts They are quite common, but they move such a brutal amount of money that they always end up being news.

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMart has been hacked. At the moment they have confirmed the theft of 196 million dollars.

Interestingly, the official Bitmart account began denying the news, even calling it “fake news”, but finally its CEO had to confirm the theft:

1/3 We have identified a large-scale security breach related to one of our ETH hot wallets and one of our BSC hot wallets. At this moment we are still concluding the possible methods used. The hackers were able to withdraw assets of the value of approximately USD 150 million. – Sheldon Xia (@sheldonbitmart) December 5, 2021

As reported by CoinDesk, cybercriminals have taken about 100 million dollars in various cryptocurrencies circulating on the Ethereum blockchain, and 96 million on the Binance Smart Chain.

The suspicions began Saturday night, when the security firm Peckshield detected that one of Bitmart’s addresses registered continuous outflows of entire token balances, some worth tens of millions of dollars, to an address currently labeled by Etherscan as “Bitmart Hacker.”

Cybercriminals have been using 1inch, a decentralized exchange aggregator, to exchange the stolen assets for the cryptocurrency ether (ETH).

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet to cold store dozens of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 and many more.

They have then used a secondary address to deposit the ETH in the Tornado Cash privacy mixer, making hacked funds more difficult to track.

This robbery of almost 200 million dollars is one of the most important in history.

It does not exceed the 600 million dollars that were stolen from Poly Network a few months ago, although this time the hackers were cornered and returned the cryptocurrencies.

You have accumulated some “savings”, and you want to dedicate them to investing. It is natural that the doubt arises: do I invest in stocks or in cryptocurrencies?

They claimed that they had been stolen “for fun”, and to alert about the low security of Poly Network. But surely it was an excuse not to be framed.

The victims of this new safe robbery who expect the same: cybercriminals have made a mistake and can be traced, to get all your money back.

It is the main risk of cryptocurrencies: being digital assets that need to be managed on the Internet, the chances of being hacked increase. It is a very sweet candy for the most dangerous hackers, because it is easy and abundant money.