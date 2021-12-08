Bitcoin is trying to wrap up the recent losses. Ethereum is already on the verge of achieving it. Meanwhile, the BitTorrent token (BTT) far exceeds the performance of the largest, gaining about 60% from the low reached last Saturday.

At the time of this writing, the BTT token is trading at $ 0.0038, accumulating a gain of 21.50% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is $ 3,841 million, thus ranking 42nd in the Crypto Online ranking.

To put ourselves in context, BitTorrent is a peer-to-peer file sharing platform, with a network design that has become increasingly decentralized in recent years.

This platform has been online since 2001, but it was not until 2018 when it began to navigate the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, at the time that the TRON blockchain acquired BitTorrent.

BTT is a utility token within this P2P file-sharing platform, and it was launched within the TRON network. Its main utility is to accelerate the download speed with BitTorrent Speed.

The reason behind the latest rally

The catalyst for the recent price increase was the announcement of the launch of a native network for the platform, which will be called BitTorrent Chain and which will be the main home of the BTT token.

With this will come a redenomination of the current BTT tokens, which will be exchanged for a new one in a ratio of 1: 1000, while maintaining the current market capitalization. This means that the total BTT supply will increase to 990,000,000,000,000.

This launch is expected to occur on December 12, which has been generating a rebound in bullish expectations around this cryptocurrency.

📅 # BTTC Mainnet and #BTT Redenomination Plan will be launched on Dec 12, 2021! 📌While maintaining current market cap, old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new at a ratio of 1: 1000. The total supply will be increased to 990,000,000,000,000. pic.twitter.com/HGLCFM7KXr – BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) December 6, 2021

BitTorrent token technical analysis

We see from the daily chart how the token has recovered its short-term uptrend, after crossing resistance after resistance without much difficulty.

The large bullish engulfing force tells us that gains are highly likely to spread further in the near term.

However, today we are seeing how the price is being slightly hampered by resistance at $ 0.0038. A small correction is likely to occur in the next few hours, before returning to the upside.

As long as the support at $ 0.0024 holds, there is no reason to think about relevant selling.

Technical analysis of the daily chart of the BitTorrent token. ‌ Source: ‌ ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

BTT vs USDT weekly chart

From this time frame we can make a more complete forecast. We see that the recent gains of the BitTorrent token are not yet sending a decisive signal, but they may be the beginning of a significant movement.

While a big long-term trend reversal occurs, the price has been locked in a pennant. This chart figure generally indicates the break of a trend for its subsequent continuation.

If BTT manages to break through the resistance at $ 0.0040, it would be a good first sign that the long-term trend is being resumed. The most conservative would expect the resistance at $ 0.0050 to be broken. When this happens, the all-time high could be visited. It would not even be unreasonable to expect new price records.

As I mentioned, there is no reason to think about short-term selling as long as the support at $ 0.0024 remains. Even though the bulls are still traversed, they could be hopeful, as the truly relevant support is at $ 0.0018.

Chart‌ ‌weekly BTT ‌vs‌ ‌USDT.‌ ‌Source: ‌ ‌‌TradingView‌.‌ ‌ ‌

All‌ ‌our‌ ‌publications‌ are of‌ ‌character‌ ‌informative, ‌why who in‌ ‌no‌ ‌case‌ ‌should‌ be‌ ‌applied‌ ‌as‌ ‌evaluation‌ of‌ ‌investment.

