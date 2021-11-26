In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The real Black Friday bargain is here, products that are very useful and that will cost you less than 20 euros.

If you’ve been inundated with all the Black Friday deals and you don’t like anything you’ve seen or it’s out of your budget, then it’s time for us to show you some of the real ones. bargains that you can find on Amazon for less than 20 euros.

They are products that we have selected that are useful and that you can use again and again without getting tired of them. In addition, as they are less than 20 euros, you take them for a cheaper price than normal.

Amazon Echo Dot

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

Amazon’s little smart speaker is on sale for a ridiculous price. East 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot It will only cost you 18.99 euros during Black Friday, one of its lowest prices in its history.

Perfect for interacting with Alexa, putting news, music, asking questions or controlling internet connected devices in your home.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, to the well-known activity bracelet that is capable of measuring your steps and calories burned during the day to day, is on sale for only 19 euros.

A very capable activity bracelet as we have seen in our analysis and that is perfect whether you just want to know how much you move in the day, do sports or want to control your health and quality of sleep.

Pack of smart bulbs TP-Link Tapo L530E

TP-Link Tapo L530E at Amazon

Smart bulbs are one of the first products you have to try when you want to make your home smart. That’s why this pack of 2 colored LED bulbs TP-Link Tapo L530E It is a good bargain, it will only cost you 19.90 euros.

You can control it with your application or with virtual assistants such as Google or Alexa. It also has millions of colors that you can choose from and automations.

128GB Amazon Basics microSD card

128GB MicroSD Amazon Basics at Amazon

If you want to have an extra microSD card to insert into your mobile, with good capacity and also very cheap, this Amazon Basics card with 128GB It will only cost you 13.49 euros or 27.49 euros if you want it with 256GB.

It comes with an SD card adapter, it is Class 10, so it reaches an acceptable speed to use when recording or playing 4K video from your mobile or from a camera.

Govee LED Strip

Govee RGB LED Strip at Amazon

Do you want to give a different look to a piece of furniture or do you just want to illuminate your room with colors? Right now you can find a 5 meter colored LED strip from the Govee ark for only 16.49 euros.

It can be controlled manually with its switch, but it also has Bluetooth to connect it to your mobile and adjust colors, brightness or create automations.

Lexar JumpDrive S80 128GB

Lexar JumpDrive S80 128GB at Amazon

The pen drive Lexar JumpDrive S80 with a capacity of 128GB It has dropped in price to 16.22 euros during Black Friday. A durable drive perfect for storing important documents, videos or photos wherever you want.

It has security software that encrypts the content and being USB 3.1 it reaches a high transfer speed.

Huawei USB car charger

Huawei Dual Car Charger at Amazon

If you want to charge your mobile while you are in the car and you don’t have any USB port on the dashboard, no problem, this adapter for the cigarette lighter connector with two USB outputs is a simple and cheap solution.

It is the dual USB adapter Huawei 02452312, a product from the well-known brand that can now cost you 11.20 euros.

Joby GorillaPod 325

Joby GorillaPod 325 at Amazon

This flexible tripod from Joby is the original manufacturer who created this type of tripod for cameras of all kinds and that you can hold practically anywhere. Joby GorillaPod 325 It is a small tripod, perfect for adding a GoPro-type action camera or mobile adapter.

Use it in the camera you want and take it home for only 18.74 euros.

WiFi repeater TP-Link TL-WA855RE

TP-Link TL-WA855RE on Amazon

If you have a bad WiFi at home and you want to solve it in the easiest and cheapest way possible, this WiFi repeater TP-Link It will only cost you 15.99 euros and it will not take you anything to configure it.

Plug it in an intermediate place between your router and the room or place where the wireless connection does not reach you and configure it from your application. It will ask you to add the main WiFi network that you will have to repeat and you will see how the coverage increases in your home.

It reaches up to 300 Mbps and has an Ethernet connection in case you want to connect a PC or any product by network cable.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation at Amazon

The number one sex gadget in the whole world is on sale at Amazon. It’s the clitoral sucker with 11 intensity levels Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, which now only costs 18.99 euros and is also available in 3 different colors.

It is totally waterproof and has a battery that you will surely want to burn out of use.

