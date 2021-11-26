In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oil-free fryers are going to sweep this Black Friday, and with good reason, especially since a multitude of models have dropped and a lot in price on this day.

Little by little more and more users have tried air fryers, whose success is already absolutely overwhelming, especially because they allow you to eat healthier without giving up tasty foods that everyone likes, such as French fries.

What’s more, many oil-free fryers are on sale this Black Friday 2021, many at a bargain price, below 50 euros, a figure that is very striking.

There are other models that, due to size or other characteristics, are much more expensive, but that also drop in price and a lot on this Black Friday. There are many things to consider when buying an oil-free fryer, although all of the ones we have selected fully comply with it.

If you are going to cook a large amount of food, it is best to bet on a large capacity fryer, and there are several that are well worth it.

Cecofry Compact Rapid 1.5L for € 39.90

This oil-free dietary fryer has 900W of power and a capacity for approximately 400 grams of potato, to give a measure of real use. In addition, it is considerably cheaper than most alternatives.

For at least two years now, this fryer from the Spanish brand Cecotec has been by far the cheapest that can be bought in our country.

Today too, and it is only 39 euros with free shipping from Spain.

It has 800W of power and physical controls, with temperature control and timer.

Tristar FR-6980 2L for € 43.99

One of the most popular low cost hot air fryers. It stands out for its compact size so as not to take up much space. It has a capacity of 2 liters, enough for two servings of French fries, and apart from frying it also roasts, bakes and cooks on the grill.

In relation to value for money and size, this Tristar model is a real bargain, since most cheap air fryers have less than 2L of capacity in their basket.

In this case, they are only 44 euros in price while stocks last, so it is one of the most affordable models of the moment without a doubt.

In addition, it exceeds 29 euros, so it has free shipping from Amazon.

Mellerware Crunchy! 1.4L for € 48.25

This oil-free fryer has a 1.4L capacity and also has seven different programs, enough to cook and bake all kinds of food.

We now turn to another model that also has a practically off-market price of 48 euros.

Of course, it has slightly less capacity than the previous one, “only” 1.4 liters, more than enough to cook 2-3 servings without many problems.

With 1230W of power you can cook quickly as well, and with seven preset programs in case you want to just get to the point without having to adjust everything on your own.

Princess XL for 3.2L for € 69.99

Princess XL on Amazon

Taking a big leap, this Princess XL lives up to its name with 3.2L, already ranking what could be considered a large capacity oil-free fryer.

The price, 70 euros, remains moderate, especially if we look at other features, such as the digital screen and the number of options it offers.

The design is simple and compact, despite the size of your basket.

Philips Airfryer Essential for € 84.99

Oil-free deep fryer that fries, roasts, bakes and toasts. Cook food with Rapid Air hot air technology. It has a maximum temperature of 200 degrees and a timer of up to 30 minutes. It includes a recipe book and the brand has an app with many more step-by-step preparations.

This is undoubtedly one of the references in the sector, and it is that Philips is the brand that put one of the first devices of this type on sale.

Its most basic model is this, the Essential, which costs 84.99 euros. It actually costs more, but Amazon has lowered it for Black Friday.

It has Rapid Air technology, innovative to cook faster and in a much more innovative way.

5.5L COSORI for € 109.99

This oil-free fryer boasts a large capacity, 5.5L in total. It also has digital control and A +++ energy efficiency

This model is the best-seller on Amazon almost in all probability, at least when it is on sale, as for example now.

It has nothing more and nothing less than 5.5L of capacity, so it has to cook surplus portions of all kinds of food, although obviously this has a higher price than in other cases, of 110 euros.

