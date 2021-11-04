It seems that the fame of their parents has made several young people lose their ground, since they believe they are untouchable or even feel immune to the laws and authorities.

However, their crimes, no matter how minor or great, have made them step on jail on occasion, endangering the career and fame of their parents.

Children of Juan Gabriel

It is no secret to anyone that the family of the late singer and songwriter of Mexican origin, Juan Gabriel, has been seen in many scandals with the law, since the same interpreter was in prison at the end of 1960.

But now he is one of the children of the Mexican star, since he is Joan Gabriel Aguilera, who is allegedly detained by the US authorities, after being accused of domestic violence.

Everything seems to indicate that the young man came home intoxicated and beat his brother 15 times and then pushed his 65-year-old mother after being asked to leave.

The singer’s children have not been spared from the scandal. Photo: IG / el gordoylaflaca

But this has not been the only son of the singer-songwriter of songs like ?? Eternal Love ?? and ?? Darling ?? They have been in trouble with the law, as their eldest son, Alberto, has had issues of marijuana and possession of a firearm on more than one occasion in 2011.

The eldest daughter of “Divo de Juárez” has also had problems with the law. Photo: YouTube.

Son of Pepe Aguilar

Although they are one of the most important musical dynasties in the industry, legal problems have not spared the Aguilar family, and even the best families have the Negro en el arroz.

The young man was a minor when he was detained by the US authorities. Photo: ..

The older brother of the singer Ángela Aguilar, José Emiliano, was arrested in March 2017, on the border between Mexico and the United States when trying to enter four undocumented Chinese individuals into this country, in the trunk of his car.

Daughter of Richard Hilton

If anyone has faced their problems with the law with much glamor, it is the socialite Paris Hilton, since her first experience with the bars was in 2007, due to alcohol and drugs.

The heir to the Hilton empire, she has also had her problems in prison. Photo: .

But the businessman’s eldest daughter did not understand and in 2010 she was arrested in South Africa for possession of marijuana, which is why her fame caused her to be denied entry to countries like Japan.

Son of Cantinflas

One of the highest representatives of comedy in Mexico was Mario Moreno ?? Cantinflas ??, because his fame and style not only led him to star in movies but also to be the only Mexican to sleep in the White House.

Both he and his wife Valentina were unable to have children of their own, but they decided to adopt Mario Moreno Ivanova.

Before his death in 2017, “Cantinflas’s son was in jail.” Photo: .

It was in 2003 when the only son of the comedian was taken to a prison in Mexico accused of the misappropriation of a house equivalent to 9,500 dollars.

Jackie Chan’s son

The action movie star has also had to deal with her son’s problems, as Jaycee Chan was arrested along with a friend in 2014 for having marijuana at their home in China.

It is worth mentioning that such problems were quite great because in that country the crime would have led to the death penalty; However, the actor managed to get his lawyers to get six months in prison and promised to behave better than ever.

the young man had to return to his mother’s house to avoid the death penalty. Photo: .

